BARRE — Harley Breer was close to resolving his criminal cases Monday, but the agreement with the state fell through, and he's now looking at a possible April trial.

Breer, 53, is facing felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.