BARRE — Harley Breer was close to resolving his criminal cases Monday, but the agreement with the state fell through, and he's now looking at a possible April trial.
Breer, 53, is facing felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in April 2021.
According to court records, Breer assaulted a man on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9, 2021. Vermont State Police responded to the scene and made contact with Breer, but they said he fled on foot and hid in the woods. Breer was shot in the back with a bean bag shortly after he was confronted by police.
He had filed a lawsuit against members of the State Police claiming excessive force for being shot with the bean bag. The lawsuit has since been dismissed by a judge who stated Breer's criminal case must be resolved before he can file such a suit.
Police spent the next few days looking for Breer until he was spotted by a State Police trooper coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14, 2021. Police said he was peacefully taken into custody. He's been held without bail since and is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
For the obstruction of justice charge, police said while Breer was on the run, he left the assault victim a message on the victim's phone stating he and the victim were “playing rough” during the alleged assault. Police said Breer instructed the victim to fill out a sworn statement about the incident.
Breer was on probation at the time of the alleged assault. He is now facing violations of probation, which he has denied. The state had been seeking to have Breer’s probation revoked, which would mean he would potentially have to serve 20 years to life with credit for time served.
He pleaded no contest in May 2020 to felony counts of aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
In that case, Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield in September 2018, according to court records. Police said the victim reported she and Breer were driving around looking for bears and talking when Breer got angry with her. The victim reported she told Breer she wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he told her he didn’t want “any third parties involved” and he also didn’t want her walking, according to court records.
In May 2017, Breer entered into a plea agreement with the state and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records for that case, Breer beat a woman in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. Police said he stole the woman's car and went on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
Breer was convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case and previously spent eight years in prison in that case.
Breer is representing himself in the criminal assault case from April 2021, while defense attorney Amanda Kitchen is representing him on the probation violations. A hearing was scheduled Monday in Washington County criminal court. Breer had indicated he would change his pleas during the hearing.
He had been working on a deal with Rory Thibault, the former state's attorney who was replaced by Michelle Donnelly at the beginning of this month. Details of the agreement weren't discussed during Monday's hearing, but it was expected to wrap up all of Breer's pending criminal matters.
After conversations between Kitchen, Donnelly and Breer about proposed probation conditions, however, Kitchen told Judge Michael Kupersmith the sides could not reach an agreement Monday. Kupersmith then set the case for jury draw at the end of March. He said Breer should expect the case to go to trial about two weeks after a jury is selected.
Breer reported he's still trying to depose the victim in the alleged assault in 2021. He said he's been trying to schedule that deposition, but the victim has not made himself available. Kupersmith said if Breer isn't ready for trial, the case could be pushed back, and Breer could ask the judge in writing for an order compelling the victim to give a deposition. Breer said he would do that and asked for the case to stay on the jury draw at the end of March. A status conference has been scheduled in the case for March 6.
