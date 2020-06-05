BARRE — Convicted kidnapper Harley Breer has until November to find a state that will allow him to move there or he will receive a life sentence in Vermont.
Breer, 50, pleaded no contest on May 28 in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. He also admitted to two violations of probation.
Breer has been placed on home confinement in Marshfield until Nov 1. He’s looking at moving to Maine and may have a job lined up there. But the state he wants to move to will need to accept him.
He can’t move to a state that borders Vermont, which includes Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire. But if he does find a state that will accept him, he will be placed on probation there for 45 years.
If he is unsuccessful, he will receive a zero to life sentence meaning he will be placed on furlough, the strictest form of probation referred to as jail on the streets, for the rest of his life. Breer faces a life sentence because he was charged as a habitual offender. If he violates his probation he can be taken directly to prison and it would then be up to the Department of Corrections when he could be released.
For the domestic assault and unlawful restraint convictions, in September 2018, Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield, according to court records. The woman told police she and Breer were driving around looking for bears and talking when Breer got angry with her. She told Breer she wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he told her he didn’t want “any third parties involved” and he also didn’t want her walking.
Breer was on probation at the time.
In May 2017, Breer, representing himself, entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records, Breer beat a woman in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. He was also accused of stealing her car and going on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
He previously spent eight years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
Breer had been held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield when he filed a motion asking for his release due safety concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said Friday those hearings on the motion reignited discussions of a possible resolution between himself, Breer who was again representing himself on the criminal charges, and attorney Robert Sussman who was representing Breer on the probation violations.
Thibault said he was in favor of the plea agreement because the victim in the 2018 assault didn’t want the case to drag on and there were some credibility issues because her story had changed regarding a shirt of hers that was ripped and whether the shirt ripping was part of the assault. Questions about the victim’s credibility is a problem when there was no other witness to the crime.
If the case had gone to trial, he said there was a likelihood a jury could have found Breer not guilty due to reasonable doubt. And while he was confident he would have prevailed in showing Breer violated his probation, that wasn’t a guarantee so Breer could have been released back on a less-strict form of probation.
Thibault said he understood the concern those in central Vermont have expressed at Breer being in the community again. That’s why he put in language not allowing Breer to move to a bordering state and if he moves back to Vermont in the future he will receive the furlough sentence.
“I think it could be easy for somebody to look at his record and assume that he’s getting away with something or that the state has yet again caved and given up in terms of prosecuting him. I am fully cognizant of the risks that many offenders like Harley Breer present to the community. And there are many anxious days and sleepless nights thinking about how best to protect and serve people in this community. That duty is also bound by the facts and evidence available. And more often than not, it is in fact a hard call of whether to enter into and accept a plea agreement. Those agreements are based on weighing a number of different factors, and in this case I would not have agreed to this if I didn’t think that this is a better outcome than where the state could have ended up given some of the deficiencies in evidence and issues with the procedural history of past cases,” he said.
