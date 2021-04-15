BARRE – Convicted kidnapper Harley Breer has denied the latest charges against him.
Breer, 51, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. If convicted, Breer could face a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
According to police, Breer assaulted someone on Folsom Hill Road on April 9 and fled the scene. Breer is under supervision by the Department of Corrections after pleading no contest in May to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
Police said Breer was found coming out of the woods in Marshfield on Wednesday and was peacefully taken into custody.
Also, Breer is facing violations of probation, which he has denied. Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault said Thursday he is seeking to have Breer's probation revoked, which would mean he might have to serve 20 years to life with credit for time served.
Breer previously spent 8 years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
