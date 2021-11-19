BARRE — Convicted kidnapper Harley Breer Jr. is accused of extorting someone he allegedly assaulted.
Breer, 52, has been charged in Washington County criminal court in Barre with felony counts of obstruction of justice and extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years and six months in prison. He is currently held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Breer was supposed to be arraigned on the charges Friday, but he reportedly refused to participate. The arraignment has been rescheduled to Dec. 2.
Friday’s hearing was supposed to also involve a motion Breer has made asking to represent himself. Judge Michael Kupersmith denied that motion, saying Breer can refile it if he wants, but, “one of the primary obligations of self-representation is to appear in court when you are required to do so.”
Breer has already pleaded not guilty to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
According to police, Breer assaulted someone on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9. Vermont State Police responded to the scene and made contact with Breer, but they said he fled on foot and hid in the woods. Breer was shot in the back with a bean bag shortly after he was confronted by police.
He has filed a lawsuit against members of the State Police claiming excessive force for being shot with the bean bag.
Police spent the next few days looking for Breer until a State Police trooper spotted him coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14, and he was peacefully taken into custody.
Detective Trooper Isaac Merriam, of the State Police, said in his affidavit for the latest charges, on Oct. 29, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault sent Merriam an email from attorney Robert Kaplan, who represents the assault victim. He said the email was about a manila envelope Breer had sent from prison to the victim’s business. He said the envelope was addressed to someone else, but stated it was to go to the owner of the business. Merriam said the victim is the sole owner of the business.
He said the letter inside the envelope opened as if Breer were writing to a family member of his, but he also used the victim’s middle name. He said Breer’s family member has no affiliation with the victim’s business so it appeared Breer was writing the letter to the victim, but wanted to make it look like he wasn’t because he has conditions of release limiting his contact with the victim.
Merriam said Breer wrote in the letter, “I do forgive you. But if you never betray me again. And that starts right now.” He said Breer told the victim to take full responsibility for what happened so Breer can be released and transferred out of Vermont.
The detective said at one point Breer questioned how the letter recipient could claim Breer punched him, which shows the letter was truly intended for the victim.
Merriam said Breer told the victim to “take care of my truck,” which was a truck the victim had loaned Breer, and to finance Breer’s snowmobile.
He said Breer threatened the victim by bringing up a shooting that had taken place in the state and telling the victim he had been speaking to those involved in the shooting. Merriam said the victim reported it appeared Breer was telling him he was protecting the victim from these people as a form of leverage over the victim.
This is similar behavior to what Breer was accused of doing to his victim in a prior case.
In May 2017, Breer entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced to 20 to 45 years to serve, all suspended with credit for time served, and placed on probation for 45 years on a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace by phone.
According to court records, Breer beat a woman in November 2011 and left threatening voice messages on her phone. He was accused of stealing her car and going on the run before being captured in New Hampshire.
While that case was pending, police said Breer had sent the victim letters talking about “dangerous people” who murdered a couple in Essex and how they were targeting the victim in an attempt to get to Breer. He wrote that if the victim changed her story about what happened between them, then the murderers would focus their attention back on Breer upon his release, according to court records. Israel Keyes told officials in 2012 that he had murdered Bill and Lorraine Currier, of Essex, in June 2011. Keyes reportedly killed himself while in custody.
For Friday’s charges, Merriam said Breer concluded the letter to his latest victim with, “Love you with all my heart — let’s get back as we belong before one of us dies.”
Merriam said Breer sent letters to members of the victim’s family, as well. He said Breer threatened to expose the victim’s business for alleged criminal activity if he didn’t do as Breer instructed and appeared upset about a rumor that the victim was to sell the truck he had loaned to Breer.
“Call my bluff and find out the hard way,” Breer wrote in the letter, according to court records.
Merriam said Breer wrote the victim’s actions were putting the victim’s family at risk.
Breer is facing violations of probation for the criminal charges he faces, which he has denied. The state is seeking to have Breer’s probation revoked, which would mean he might have to serve 20 years to life with credit for time served.
Breer previously spent eight years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
He pleaded no contest in May 2020 to felony counts of aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint.
In that case, in September 2018, Breer grabbed a woman he had been seeing and slammed her head into the center console of his truck about three times in Marshfield, according to court records. The victim told police she and Breer were driving around looking for bears and talking when Breer got angry with her. She told Breer she wanted to get out of the vehicle, but he told her he didn’t want “any third parties involved” and he also didn’t want her walking.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.