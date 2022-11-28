RUTLAND — Two break-ins in less than a month at the Rutland County Parent Child Center have put a damper on the holiday season.

Executive Director Mary Feldman said two people broke into the organization's office over the weekend, breaking open the safe and driving off in one of the organization's vehicles. She said they took the center's corporate credit card and made charges on it, and stole the gift cards the organization hands out over the holidays. Feldman said while they could cancel out the gift cards in theory; in practice, it wasn't an option because they had already given out roughly half of them and did not want to risk the families that received the cards being declined while trying to use them.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

