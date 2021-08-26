BARRE — It wasn’t quite “All In for Barre” on Wednesday, but, given the circumstances, turnout for a community-wide brainstorming session about how to improve the Granite City got off to a reasonably good start.
Where it goes from here is anyone’s guess because while some folks attended multiple forums — there were nine in-person and three online — all facilitated by representatives of the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD), it was impossible to attend all of them.
Though the start times were staggered, the forums on a broad range of topics were held three at a time — four if you count the virtual versions that were added as an accommodation for those concerned about the recent spike in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant.
Precisely how many people participated is uncertain because some, like Mayor Lucas Herring and City Manager Steve Mackenzie each attended three of the 90-minute in-person sessions and Barre resident Bern Rose attended at least two of the virtual versions.
The best measure might be those who provided their email information to receive updates on the process. That figure was roughly 130 — about half of them virtual participants and half who attended in-person.
That’s a smaller figure than the delta downgraded estimate of 200, or the initially hoped for 300, but Herring said he was happy to get the conversation started.
“We waited a long time for this,” he said of a “community visit” that was the subject of pre-pandemic planning only to be delayed nearly 18 months because of COVID-19.
Wednesday’s participants — some virtually and some in-person — took the first step in what they were told will be a 3-step process that will resume Sept. 15.
It won’t, but not because of COVID.
The belated discovery of Yom Kippur has taken Sept. 15 off the table and removed Sept. 16 from consideration as well. It took some calendar checking and a bit of back and forth on Thursday, but the new date for step two is Sept. 29 at the Barre Municipal Auditorium.
The delay isn’t without an upside. The extra time will provide the visiting team assembled by VCRD more time to weigh what they heard in Barre on Wednesday. It will also provide time for another round of outreach and to see whether COVID-19 cases continue to trend up and develop a strategy that doesn’t have to be tweaked at the last minute.
That was the case heading into Wednesday’s community visit when plans for one virtual session at 7 p.m. was expanded to include two others earlier that afternoon.
The online sessions were separately moderated and didn’t allow participants to join in-person discussions that were occurring at the same times at Aldrich Public Library, Barre Opera House and Church of the Good Shepherd.
Still, they allowed residents, like Rose, to share their thoughts about Barre’s assets, challenges and opportunities in an admittedly less focused way than occurred during the in-person forums.
Participants in at least two of the three online forums agreed Barre has a lot going for it — ticking off a lengthy list of assets ranging from Aldrich Public Library and Barre Senior Center to Vermont Granite Museum and Vermont History Center.
Barre, facilitators were told, has good bones. It has people, pride, a “Rock Solid” narrative and solid infrastructure.
The revamped municipal swimming pool, Studio Place Arts, the Barre Civic Center, Hope Cemetery and Thunder Road were all mentioned as assets, as were local schools.
As for challenges, a school budget that took three tries to approve this year made that list as did chronically vacant downtown buildings, a perceived shortage of affordable housing and quality child care.
Big ideas floated by some virtual participants ranged from developing a community center, strategically redeveloping downtown, installing splash pads in every neighborhood playground and completing a bike bath that would run from one end of the city to the other as part of a broader regional path that would run from Montpelier and Berlin through Barre and into Barre Town.
Facilitators were provided with a flood of information on topics that ranged from transportation and homelessness to climate change and substance-use disorder. Based on what they heard, a list of possible action items will be developed. That list will be the subject of the 90-minute meeting that will now be held Sept. 29 at the auditorium. Residents will be asked to prioritize those ideas at the time and to sign up for task forces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.