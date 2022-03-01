CALAIS — More people voted against him than for him, but veteran Selectman John Brabant avoided an upset and held on to his seat in one of only two contested races in Calais this year.
Brabant received 233 votes in a race that saw Jonathan Fitch finish a close second with 192 votes and Tina Golon net 99 votes of her own.
That was a win for Brabant, who but for a deadline waiver extension requested by Town Clerk Jeremy Weiss would have been the only candidate on the ballot.
Shari Fitch won the other contested race — this one for lister — defeating Michael Fullerton, 241-228.
The rest of the votes cast in Calais on Tuesday weren’t close to close and that included voters’ 471-71, approval of the Select Board’s $1.48 million budget request.
That budget didn’t include funding it normally does for volunteer fire departments in East Montpelier and Woodbury. Money for those services were warned separately this year and all were handily approved. That included a request to borrow up to $66,667 to help pay for a new fire truck being ordered by the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department. That article passed, 445-86.
Voters approved five tax exemptions — all by wide margins. Those exemptions are for properties owned by the Maple Corner Community Center, the Calais Community Recreation Association, the Aldrich Memorial Association, the Adamant Community Club, and the Adamant Co-op Inc.
Voters also approved a number of separate funding requests including one from Montpelier’s Kellogg-Hubbard Library. The library’s $28,444 request was approved, 506-50.
