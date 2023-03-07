ROXBURY — Rene Bouchard has defeated incumbent Ryan Johns for a three-year seat on the select board.
According to unofficial results Tuesday night, Bouchard defeated Johns by a vote of 167-127 on Town Meeting Day.
Residents approved a measure asking to do away with an ordinance relating to disposal of solid waste and outdoor storage of junk by a vote of 157-148.
Town Clerk Tammy Legacy reported everything else at town meeting passed and some items had their amount increased.
