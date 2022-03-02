CABOT – Skip Bothfeld and R.D. Eno were elected to the Select Board in Cabot on Town Meeting Day.
Bothfeld received 278 votes for a two-year seat and his challenger, Lisa Olson, received 203 votes. Eno received 216 votes for a three-year seat on the board, compared to 117 votes for Ruth Goodrich and 103 votes for Amy Hornblas.
The municipal budget of $693,815.20 was approved 402-107. The highway budget of $823,725.13 was approved 448-68.
School board races were uncontested. Ellen Cairns was elected to a one-year seat, Jason Monaco was elected to a two-year seat and Chris Tormey was elected to a three-year seat.
A special article asking for authorization to sell a piece of property on Danville Hill Road received by tax sale was approved 426-74. The nearly 22 acres of land has an assessed value of $46,000 and the proceeds would go into the general fund.
A article asking if Abenaki people can have access to the town forest to gather medicine, food and art materials passed by a vote of 384-116.
