BURLINGTON — A Rutland man, who is facing a manslaughter charge in state court for killing a friend at a city motel more than two years ago, was sentenced in federal court to 30 months in prison on Monday for illegal possession of a firearm while being a drug addict.
Kahliq Richardson, 20, of River Street, will get credit for about 15 months in prison. Richardson also is eligible for good time, but the court was told that he has had ongoing disciplinary problems while behind bars.
Meanwhile, a manslaughter charge against Richardson is still pending in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland. Attorney Mark Kaplan, who is defending Richardson in the federal case, said plea negotiations in the state manslaughter case appear to be at a standstill.
Kaplan maintained that Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan is seeking about a seven-year prison sentence to serve for the killing and may not want the federal sentence to count toward the state time.
Sullivan, reached by phone after the hearing, said he does not discuss in public specific plea talks.
Sullivan said he remains in touch with the family of the victim, Jonah Pandiani, 19, who was shot in the head at the Quality Inn on South Main Street in Rutland in April 2021.
Sullivan did confirm a comment by Kaplan in open court that the state judge and lawyers have been looking at a possible trial date in December.
Richardson had pleaded guilty in March 2022 in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a federal charge of possession of a 9-mm semiautomatic handgun on April 3, 2021, after using cocaine and marijuana, records show.
The federal sentencing for Richardson was almost postponed again on Monday, when Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III said he had questions as to how much he could consider the death.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, suggested a sentence of 18 to 24 months for the possession charge without considering the homicide.
A sentence of 168 to 210 months would be appropriate under the guidelines if the homicide was classified as a second-degree murder, Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said.
Fuller said that sentence might be too high and proposed a downward departure to 60 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
During an August 2022 hearing, Kaplan had proposed a federal sentence of time served — about five months Richardson had spent behind bars in pre-trial detention after his arrest. However, Richardson has added on more prison time. Sessions ordered Richardson detained last October after the court learned he had tested positive for drugs — a violation of his release conditions. He had remained in custody at the Strafford County Jail in New Hampshire.
Kaplan was still seeking a time-served sentence — about 15 months — during his arguments in court on Monday.
Sessions initially questioned whether he needed to postpone the sentencing to allow time to bring in witnesses and evidence for a full hearing about the death. Fuller said she did not bring any witnesses on Monday because the defense had not disputed any facts in the pre-sentence investigation about the homicide.
In the end, both Fuller and Kaplan agreed that he could consider the case more than a simple illegal possession of a firearm, but stopped short of sentencing Richardson for a homicide.
Richardson was initially due for sentencing in the federal case on Aug. 15, 2022, but Sessions agreed to postpone the hearing for 30 days so a global resolution for the federal and state cases could be attempted. Defense lawyers had said a joint plea deal was in the works, but now 12 months later, the state case is unresolved.
If convicted in state court on the manslaughter charge, he faces between 1 and 15 years in prison and up to a $300 fine.
Richardson has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court to using the 9 mm semiautomatic handgun to kill Pandiani in room 100 at the Quality Inn at 253 South Main St. in April 2021.
Pandiani died instantly from a gunshot wound to the top of his head while seated, records show.
When Sessions agreed to the continuance a year ago, the state court had targeted a mid-December 2022 trial date, Sullivan said at the time. The massive backlog in the state courts is due in part to COVID and defendants knowing their cases would cause an unworkable logjam by pleading not guilty.
Fuller was firm with her proposed recommendation. She said the case was also about Pandiani and he should not be forgotten.
“This sentence may also provide some assurance to Jonah’s family that the person who killed him is being held accountable,” she wrote in her sentencing memo at the time.
“This crime is also as much of a federal crime as it is a state crime, and the citizens of Vermont routinely look to federal court for leadership in violent crime cases, especially cases involving firearms.”
Fuller said as investigators pieced together the case they determined, “Richardson had a history of drug use, a history of violence and a history of possessing firearms.”
She wrote that at the time of the killing, Richardson was under a final relief from abuse order for assaulting his ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her family.
Kaplan continued to maintain Richardson has turned the corner through counseling and the court should allow it to continue. He shared with the court various certificates Richardson has received while taking classes in prison.
The victim’s mother, Rebecca Lambert, spoke briefly by video to the court and asked the judge to not forget about her son.
“He won’t forget it,” Kaplan said.
Richardson apologized to the court and said he thinks daily about his friend.
“It’s been hard for me, too,” said Richardson, who struggled at times trying to answer questions from the judge.
Court records indicate that Richardson got the gun off the “black market” for $200 to $400 and that the serial numbers in one place had been scratched off. Other numbers were still found inside the gun.
The defense in the state case had asked for Richardson be considered a “Youthful Offender.” They wanted the homicide case resolved behind closed doors in Family Court and not have the public accountability in criminal court.
The state opposed the move and joined the Rutland Herald/Times Argus in a petition that the determination be held after a hearing in open court and not in secret session.
Judge Howard A. Kalfus rejected the Youthful Offender request by the defense after hearing testimony during a one-day hearing in April 2022.
Kalfus noted Family Court have authority to bar Richardson from possessing firearms until he turned 22 — less than three years away at the time. That limitation would “create an additional risk to public safety.” The judge said a lifetime ban might be more appropriate based on the facts leading up to the shooting.