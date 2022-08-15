BURLINGTON — Lawyers are seeking a possible global resolution for a Rutland man facing a state manslaughter charge for fatally shooting his friend and a federal charge for illegal possession of a firearm while being a drug addict.

The federal sentencing of Kahliq Richardson, 19, of River Street, was set for Monday, but postponed for 30 days to allow for his defense lawyers to try to develop a joint plea deal with prosecutors, Senior Judge William K. Sessions III said in U.S. District Court.

