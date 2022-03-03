MONTPELIER — It is based on “guesstimates,” subject to revision and doesn’t included a couple of big-ticket items, but the Montpelier Roxbury Public School District now has a plan to spend more than $2.2 million in pandemic-related funding.
The product of community outreach and administrative brainstorming, the plan was presented to the school board during its organizational meeting Wednesday night.
Though the focus of the plan is American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funds the district has been awarded, Superintendent Libby Bonesteel sought to provide a more global perspective to board members prior to a public roll-out.
The ARP ESSER funds figure prominently in the plan, though Bonesteel noted other funding sources — from local tax dollars and grants to earlier ESSER funds are part of a broader proposal to make strategic investments in the pre-K-12 school district.
According to Bonesteel, five themes emerged during the planning process, and the ARP ESSER funding would be largely spent on two them — infrastructure and social emotional learning. However, a significant chunk — nearly $410,000 of the $1.5 million in proposed infrastructure upgrades — are specifically designed to address a third theme: special education.
Not on the list are two topics that have been discussed — upgrading the track at Montpelier High School and making a significant investment in reducing the district’s carbon footprint as part of Montpelier’s “Net Zero” initiative.
Those ideas haven’t been abandoned, but partly due to their anticipated high cost, neither fit neatly into the plan that was presented to the board.
Other projects that have been the subject of running discussions did. One involves renovating a second-floor special education suite at Union Elementary School at an estimated cost of $260,000. Another involves renovating the smaller of two gyms at Union, with an eye toward creating safer more functional space. The ballpark estimate for that work is $195,000.
The bulk of the ARP ESSER money dedicated to infrastructure — roughly $840,000 — would be spent at Main Street Middle School, according to the plan.
Three projects are planned at the middle school, and two will require most of the money. Updating the school’s playground is expected to cost $425,000, and renovating the cafeteria and cramped kitchen is a $440,000 endeavor.
The third project planned at Main Street involves a $74,000 renovation to convert a classroom to house a program — Thrive — for middle school students needing intensive social-emotional suuport.
The only infrastructure project planned at Montpelier High School involves converting a classroom into a “mock apartment” to teach life skills to students preparing for post-high school transition.
The two classroom conversions, as well as the overhaul of the special education suite at Union, account for $409,000 that also is reflected in the special education component of the plan.
According to the plan, ARP ESSER money would also be used to underwrite three new positions designed to respond to a pandemic-related spike in social-emotional issues and mental health issues.
The positions, which would each be funded for two years under the plan, would supplement other positions that are funded through a mix of local and federal funding.
Bonesteel said the increased investment in social-emotional learning required hiring an administrator solely focused on that area. That would come at a two-year cost of $240,000.
According to Bonesteel, the position already has been posted and viable candidates have responded. She said it likely will be tougher to find a board certified behavior analyst to join the district at an estimated two-year cost of $180,000, but that position is also part of the plan.
The plan also contemplates hiring a teacher for Rise — the elementary school equivalent of Main Street’s Thrive program. That teacher would focus solely on students in need of significant behavior support at an estimated two-year cost of $180,000.
Funding for the Thrive teacher — $75,000 — was included in the board’s just-approved budget. The same is true for a community liaison position that already has been filled and a guidance counselor proposed at Union Elementary School.
A mix of local and federal funding — about $25,000 in all — would be spent on a racial justice adviser, an affinity alliance adviser and continued professional development in restorative practices.
Bonesteel said one of two earlier rounds of ESSER money would be used to offer teletherapy in the district at an estimated cost of $30,000.
When it comes to special education the targeted infrastructure projects and the staff-related investment in the Rise program are the only ARP ESSER funds proposed to be spent. Other federal funding would be used to advance several nominal investments that range from $6,000 for an outside audit of the district’s special education program to $25,000 to build capacity for behavior supports.
It wasn’t clear from Bonesteel’s presentation precisely how much ARP ESSER money would be needed as part of a package of funding sources.
The ARP ESSER money would play a limited role in the portion of the plan that involves literacy and math intervention, and none of those funds would be used for summer programming.
Board members seemed pleased with the plan that Bonesteel said more than satisfies a federal requirement that at least 20% of the funds be used to address learning loss associated with the pandemic.
