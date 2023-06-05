BARRE — The cause of a fire that leveled a massive Prospect Street warehouse two months ago remains undetermined, but the charred remnants of the structure are finally being trucked away. It won’t be an overnight exercise.
The cleanup started on Monday and owner Thomas Lauzon, who recently secured the last of the permits needed for work to begin, predicted it will be a weeks-long endeavor.
“They’re going to be there for a while,” he said, of a team that includes a local contractor and an on-site environmental engineer.
According to estimates, there are roughly 350 tons of debris — some of it laced with asbestos-containing vermiculite — that must be carefully separated and removed before it is trucked off for disposal.
“You just don’t move that quickly,” Lauzon said of the rubble that now sits where the 12,000-square-foot warehouse that was the longtime home of Bonacorsi & Sons Inc. stood for 50 years.
Founded by former Barre mayor Vergilio Bonacorsi and his sons, Mario and Nick, in 1973, the local business closed as a result of a 2002 merger with Burlington Food Service Co., though the family retained the warehouse on Prospect Street.
Lauzon purchased the property two years ago, replaced the roof last year, and said he was planning additional renovations to the building he was using for storage when it was destroyed by an early morning fire on April 6.
The cause of that fire — the second of two that brought firefighters to the scene within a span of several hours — has not been determined.
Meanwhile, Lauzon had been working on securing regulatory approvals needed to allow cleanup to begin on the tight site located behind the U.S. Post Office and within a few feet of the railroad tracks that run between the former warehouse and the small parking lot for Gusto’s bar.
Lauzon predicted it will be slow-going to start because there isn’t much room to maneuver on the site. The pace, he said, should pick up when after enough of the debris has been removed to stage more than one truck at a time.
The primary contractor is Lajeunesse Construction, though, Lauzon said trucks will be a mix of those supplied by Adam Stone Trucking and Casella Waste Systems.
Due to the documented presence of vermiculite in what was the west wall of the warehouse, Lauzon said care must be taken in separating and ultimately disposing of the debris. He said Ben Beers, of Modern Environmental, will be the “on-site supervisor” and air quality will be tested daily at a site where debris will be “misted” regularly to prevent dust from the rubble from migrating off the property.
Lauzon said the state Department of Health signed off on the plan, and approval from the nearby railroad had to be secured.
The railroad’s proximity to the old warehouse could affect future development plans for the property.
“We can’t rebuild exactly what was there,” Lauzon said, suggesting it is too close to the railroad.
Parking is one possible use, and Lauzon said he has received inquires from the post office next door and there is the potential to accommodate those who work in City Hall across the street.
The warehouse was much longer than it was wide — creating a narrow parcel that extends from Prospect Street, past the post office, its parking lot, and a neighboring convenience store, to within a few feet of the Barre Evangelical Free Church, which are all on South Main Street.
“I’d like to rebuild something there,” Lauzon said, suggesting those conversations would wait until after the site is cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.