BARRE — The cause of a fire that leveled a massive Prospect Street warehouse two months ago remains undetermined, but the charred remnants of the structure are finally being trucked away. It won’t be an overnight exercise.

The cleanup started on Monday and owner Thomas Lauzon, who recently secured the last of the permits needed for work to begin, predicted it will be a weeks-long endeavor.

