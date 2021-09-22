BARRE — Five weeks from retirement, Police Chief Tim Bombardier lamented the damage he believes has been done by those who parrot the phrase “defund the police,” but suggested he wouldn’t be opposed to defunding the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority.
They don’t call him “Bomber” for nothing.
Prodded by questions posed by Councilor Jake Hemmerick Tuesday night, Bombardier offered a characteristically blunt assessment of the two-town authority that was formed by voters in Barre and Montpelier in 2014.
Bombardier deftly sidestepped one of Hemmerick’s questions — whether he believed the authority, which uses the acronym CVPSA, would eventually produce “cost savings” for its members.
“I don’t think it’s going to lead to any cost savings in my time,” said Bombardier, who will be retiring from his job as Barre’s top cop on Oct. 29.
The response drew chuckles from council members, who listened as Bombardier questioned the value of an authority he always believed required participation of Barre Town and Berlin to be meaningful.
“All I’ve really seen out of them is (money for) training for dispatch(ers),” he said. “I’ve said this before and I get dirty looks from people: ‘I don’t need a public safety entity to be a good partner and have a good relationship with Montpelier.”
Bombardier accepted the flawed premise of Hemmerick’s other question — one that presumed the city annually contributes $50,000 to CVPSA.
“Do you think we should bring that money back to the city?” Hemmerick asked.
“I could find ways to spend $50,000 that I think would be more productive,” he said, suggesting expanding a part-time mental health clinician shared with Montpelier, and adding a second community outreach officer.
Bombardier’s answer, like Hemmerick’s question, missed the fact that in two of the last three fiscal year voters in Barre and Montpelier haven’t been asked to make any financial contribution to CVPSA. Last year was the exception. On Town Meeting Day 2020 voters in both communities overwhelmingly agreed to appropriate $50,000 to finance a recently completed telecommunications needs assessment. Barre’s share was $26,500 and Montpelier’s was $23,500.
Since the authority was created, Barre’s share of CVPSA operations have ranged from a low of nothing in 2019 and again this year to a high of $53,000 in 2016 and 2017. Barre’s share of the authority’s first budget, which was approved by voters in 2015, was $40,275; and the budget on the ballot in 2018 required a $31,800 contribution from the city.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie noted there was no request for funding this year and that decision is one that was made by the board of the autonomous authority.
The CVPSA board is scheduled to share the results of the telecommunications needs assessment with city councils in Barre and Montpelier during a joint meeting that will be held the week before Bombardier retires. That study contains nearly $6.5 million worth of upgrades designed to address long-standing issues with the outdated emergency communications infrastructure that exists in central Vermont.
Before it was over, Mayor Lucas Herring noted the council could elect to ask voters to withdraw from CVPSA, while Councilor Michael Boutin wondered whether the authority might be a vehicle for shared positions, like the mental health clinician that now works with the Barre and Montpelier police departments.
“Just a thought,” Boutin said.
The brief exchange as Bombardier repeatedly stressed the importance of the “relationships,” bemoaned what he believed is one of the side effects of calls — both nationally and in Vermont — to “defund the police,” and he provided councilors with a draft budget they were told accounts for roughly 25% of all city spending.
Bombardier, who has lobbied for 24 officers and acknowledged the department has “inched” in that direction during his tenure said filling those 21 slots hasn’t gotten any easier given the negativity toward law enforcement.
“The notion of ‘defunding police’ and what it has done to our pool of applicants is just scary,” he said.
According to Bombardier, patrol positions that once attracted 30 applicants are now lucky to get three. He called that a troubling trend.
“You want your best and your brightest to be law enforcement officers,” he said.
Bombardier pointed to problems in Burlington where a City Council decision to significantly shrink the police force through attrition has created operational and morale problems.
“Half of the (officers) who are still there are looking for other jobs,” he said. “We … don’t want to be in that position.”
Councilor Teddy Waszazak sought to provide some perspective.
“‘Defunding the police’ is not a policy proposal, I think it’s a political slogan, and I think the effectiveness of that political slogan is very much up for debate,” Waszazak said, suggesting what is playing out in Burlington is unfortunate.
“I think that … is the wrong way … to implement that political slogan,” he said.
Waszazak said he preferred the phrase “demilitarizing police,” and suggested department’s could benefit from more social workers, mental health counselors and clinicians, and said he believed their hiring would help address what he views as and “imbalance” with respect to city spending.
“A lot of the current system of policing is not working,” he said. “I don’t believe that is the fault of individual police officers or police chiefs … I think that it is a systemic problem which requires systemic solutions.”
Bombardier didn’t dispute expanding the shared mental health clinician position would be “money well spent,” an effort to secure additional state funding for those positions stalled in the Legislature. He said a second community outreach officer would also be an asset.
Neither is included in a draft budget that does call for restoring $25,000 in funding for a civilian bike patrol that was cut during budget deliberations two years ago.
Bombardier argued the highly visible bike patrol — the “bees” — was a cost effective way to expand the department’s presence during summer months.
Due largely to personnel-related expenses, the draft budget for the police department — nearly $2.6 million — reflects an increase of 4.6%. However, the looming retirements of some veteran dispatchers account for an 11% reduction in the $662,000 draft budget, which, like meter enforcement, also falls under Bombardier’s purview. The draft budget for meter enforcement — roughly $105,000 — reflects an increase of just over 3%.
Combined, Mackenzie said the three budgets total nearly $3.4 million and reflect a spending increase of a little over 1%.
“As a starting point, I think that’s a pretty good place,” he said.
Mackenzie flagged a projected reduction — nearly 6.2% — in revenue. Parking revenue, which has been slow to recover since the start of the pandemic, is the primary culprit.
The proposed restoration of funding for the bike patrol was the most notable change in the draft budget. It joins Public Works Director Bill Ahearn’s week-old proposal to create an assistant director of public works on a list of items for councilors to consider after hearing from all department heads.
