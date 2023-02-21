BARRE — Ward 1 voters will soon settle a rematch between a sitting city councilor and the man with whom she served on the Barre Unified School Board during a 2021 contest that didn’t involve the incumbent.
Two years after besting fellow school director Tim Boltin, 330-247, Emel Cambel is the incumbent heading into the city’s Town Meeting Day elections. Cambel’s brief service on the school board ended on the same day she was elected to represent Ward 1 on the council two years ago and Boltin is now in the same win-or-go-home boat.
Boltin, who previously served on the board responsible for running Spaulding High School was subsequently elected as one of the city’s representatives to the Barre Unified School Board following a state-imposed merger. His three-year term expires March 7 — the day Ward 1 voters will decide whether Cambel has earned a second term on the council, or Boltin deserves his first.
Cambel won the first head-to-head match up with a reasonable cushion. However, the 83-vote margin isn’t insurmountable, and she isn’t taking anything for granted in a race that offers voters a choice between candidates who couldn’t be much more different.
Both settled in Barre in 2005 and briefly served on the school board together, but no one would ever mistake the quiet, contemplative Cambel with the unapologetically opinionated Boltin.
It’s not that Cambel doesn’t have opinions — she does — or that Boltin doesn’t have a deliberative bone in his body — he does, too.
She’s a listener, who says that trait has served her well on a frequently divided council.
He’s a talker, whose blunt, cut-to-the-chase style of communicating may be off-putting to some, but, he says, reflects his frustration with systems that don’t seem to be working.
If you’re looking for someone to sound off before weighing in, don’t vote for Cambel because that isn’t her nature. If you’d prefer someone who will sugarcoat what he believes simply to make it more palatable, don’t vote for Boltin because that’s not the way he’s wired.
Cambel, 73, has no interest in being the center of attention.
“I don’t speak before I think,” she says, stressing that while listening is her strong suit, she isn’t all ears and no action.
“At a certain point, I don’t listen; I make a decision,” she says.
An example, according to Cambel, was her recent support of funneling $250,000 in pandemic-related federal funding the city received to help Downstreet Housing and Community Development advance its plans to transform the former Ward 5 School into affordable Housing. The vote wasn’t nearly as close as it initially appeared that it might be, but after listening to concerns about what she viewed as a good project, Cambel supported a request she believes will be beneficial to Barre.
Boltin, 60, says he doesn’t speak before he thinks either, and bristles at those who essentially accuse him of hurling Jell-O in what he laments has devolved into an ideological food fight on issues ranging from the school budget to diversity and equity.
“We really have to start calling that garbage out,” he says.
Boltin says his sometimes harsh critiques of the school board, which, in his view, spends far too little time talking about education, are warranted. So, he says, are his concerns about the local school system.
It’s one of the reasons, Boltin says, he decided to run for city council again and to let his term on the school board expire.
That means attempting to unseat Cambel, who says she was recruited to run for the vacant council seat two years ago by Mayor Jake Hemmerick. At the time Hemmerick was the other Ward 1 council member and Cambel was forced to choose between running for school board seat to which she had been appointed, or shifting gears and turning her attention to the city.
The former teacher, whose career path included a five-year stint packing trucks for the UPS, says she doesn’t regret her decision to run for council, though the learning curve was steep and the ride has been occasionally bumpy.
“Some days I enjoy it, some days I don’t,” she says, suggesting the council’s recent decision to follow through with funding for the Ward 5 School project was a highlight.
It’s one that saw most skeptics of the request vote for it and, Cambel says will restore a blighted building, create affordable housing, and grow the city’s Grand List.
Cambel, who chose to settle in Barre in part because of the lure of an affordable home, says housing will be a priority if she is reelected, as will continuing to look for ways to expand the city’s tax base and invest in its aging infrastructure.
Two years from now Cambel says she would like to be able to report more progress on all of those fronts and to be able to say the council made good use of $2.5 million in pandemic-related funding it received.
“That is my hope,” she says.
Boltin, a baker who owns Delicate Decadence, is pitching himself as a “pro-business and pro-community” candidate.
“I’m interested in making smart decisions that make people want to come here, live here and be able to thrive here,” he says.
Boltin says he strongly supports the efforts of the Barre Partnership and Barre Area Development Corp. and believes the city should support efforts to attract new businesses and residents to Barre and less time engaged in “public tantrums” over issues like diversity and equity.
Though Boltin stopped short of suggesting he would have voted against providing funding for the Ward 5 project, he did say he had questions about that request, while noting nonprofits like Downstreet, don’t pay full freight when it comes to property taxes.
Boltin did say he was opposed to a voter-approved 1% tax on sales. Though the local tax, which went into effect late last year, will provide a new source of revenue to invest in streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure, he fears it will drive people away.
“We don’t need to give people a reason not to come to Barre,” he says.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.