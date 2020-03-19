BARRE – A precautionary “boil water” notice that was issued in the wake of a catastrophic water main break Tuesday morning on Prospect Street was lifted late Thursday afternoon.
City officials said it took somewhat longer than expected to receive a hard copy of testing results that confirmed what they were told earlier in the day — that Barre’s water is safe to drink.
However, the verbal clearance wasn’t enough to lift the system-wide boil water notice that affected water customers in Barre and neighboring Barre Town and officials had to wait for a paper version to arrive.
It did shortly before 4 p.m. revealing tests conducted on a second batch water samples — five in all — were bacteria-free, just like the five samples collected after the water main break was repaired late Tuesday afternoon. Both sets of samples were collected throughout the distribution system — some above and some below where the 12-inch high-pressure line ruptured Tuesday morning.
The state-mandated testing regimen requires negative tests on water samples collected on successive days in the event of a water main break that results in a significant drop in pressure, or a complete loss of water.
That happened Tuesday morning when the burst water main was hemorrhaging more than 4,000 gallons of water a minute, leaving a small section of the city without without water and forcing the closure of Barre City Elementary and Middle School before its last day of classes began.
