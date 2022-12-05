PITTSFORD — A hearing on possible decertification for veteran Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak planned for Tuesday before the Vermont Criminal Justice Council has been postponed until next month. Bohnyak, who lost reelection last month, is facing state administrative charges that he allowed one of his deputies to handle cases, including sensitive sex crimes when she was not certified to investigate them.
The hearing is now planned for Jan. 24, according to the website for the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.
