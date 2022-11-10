Body found on Montpelier bike path
MONTPELIER — An autopsy is pending, but police don’t suspect foul play was responsible for the death of a 61-year-old man whose body was discovered on a section of the bike path that runs by Peace Park late Thursday morning.
According to police, the man, who they did not identify, parked his vehicle at state Department of Liquor Control building on Green Mountain Drive before apparently going for a walk on the bike path.
Police received a report of an unresponsive man shortly before 10 a.m. They said there were no obvious signs of injury and surmised he may have suffered a “medical event.”
