MONTPELIER — Police have identified the body found on the bike path last week as Thomas J. Compton, of Berlin.
Police said Compton, 61, was found unresponsive on a section of the bike path that runs by Peace Park on the morning of Nov. 10. Foul play was not suspected and there were no signs of injury. Police said it appeared he died from a “medical event.”
