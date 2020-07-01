MIDDLESEX – Vermont State Police have identified the body found in the Winooski River last month as a Barre woman.
Police said the body of Anna Shackett Wagner, 51, was found by two people in the river in Middlesex June 19.
Investigators continue to investigated Wagner's death. Her cause and manner of death has not been determined by the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191.
