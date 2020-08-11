BERLIN — Gordon Bock will live to run another day because despite losing one of the only contested primaries in Washington County on Tuesday the Northfield Democrat will appear on the ballot as an Independent in November.
Bock finished third in a three-way race that saw two fellow Democrats — Denise MacMartin of Northfield and Bob Lemert of Berlin — earn the right to challenge two incumbent Republicans — Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, and Rep. Kenneth Goslant, R-Northfield — in November.
Donahue and Goslant both ran unopposed on Tuesday in the two-member district that includes Northfield and neighboring Berlin.
MacMartin who ran two years ago, received more votes in the Democratic primary — 745 — than Lehmert and Bock combined. She was the runaway winner in Northfield receiving 414 votes, followed by Lehmert with 196 votes and Bock with 176 votes repectively.
The results in Berlin — Lehmert’s hometown — were closer, though MacMartin beat him 231 to 214 in his back yard with Bock finishing a distant third with 96 votes.
Lemert finished the race solidly in second place with 410 votes across the two towns, while Bock finished third with 272 votes.
However, Bock will be back on the ballot in November due to his recent decision to file the paperwork necessary to run as an Independent candidate.
