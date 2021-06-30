BARRE TOWN — Local officials are gearing up for a discussion about logging in the town forest after residents complained about the logging that took place there last winter.
Though Select Board members said they don’t think they have the ability to halt the logging completely, something residents have requested.
Residents attended a board meeting in April and complained about the way the forest looked after a section was logged over the winter. Some had thought parts of the forest had been clear cut and reported the town forest looked like “a bomb went off.”
One resident was upset because she said she couldn’t show off the forest to her family with the shape that it’s in.
The town has a forest management plan for the town forest, which includes logging. Jeff Smith, the forester hired to oversee the logging, reported he was pleased with the logging operation. The Vermont Land Trust’s certified forester has signed off on what was done and is happy with the work, according to the town.
Smith reported at the April meeting there was no clear cutting except for a half-acre patch. This was done because most of the trees in the forest are the same age so the foresters wanted to add some age diversity.
Residents had complained about unmarked trees that had been cut, suggesting more trees were cut than was allowed. Smith said some unmarked trees were cut because the logging equipment needed space to get to where it needed to go.
While it might not look great now, Smith reported what was done will help the forest years down the road.
Board members met with four foresters, other officials and residents on June 19 for a walk-through of the logged area where experts explained what was done and why. Board Chair Paul White said at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday only two of the people who had expressed concerns about the logging attended that walk-through and one of them left partway through.
“I was a little disappointed that the folks who had so much objection to the logging didn’t avail themselves of that information,” White said.
More logging is planned for this winter, as laid out in the forest management plan. White said residents have asked the town to stop logging in the town forest completely. He said the board needs to make a decision on that and that includes getting feedback from the public before it made a decision.
But board member Norma Malone pointed out the town can’t unilaterally halt the logging. It would need the Vermont Land Trust to also agree, something town officials didn’t think was likely. Town Manager Carl Rogers said that’s because the town and the trust have entered into a conservation easement.
Rogers said the forest management plan had been expected to be updated and changes could be made then, but that was going to take place after this next round of logging.
The public discussion about logging is scheduled for the board’s regular meeting Aug. 3.
White said there have been some claims on Front Porch Forum that the town is only doing this logging for the money the logs generate. He asked Rogers to bring to the August meeting the financial information for last winter’s logging, including what was budgeted and the revenue.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.