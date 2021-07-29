BERLIN — The Public Works Board just green-lit a project that will double the capacity of the municipal water system and has been asked to think about upgrading a crucial but aging component of the town town’s wastewater system.
Constructed in 1985, the subterranean pump station in the middle of a patch of grass at the corner of the Barre-Montpelier Road and Overlook Drive is easy to overlook. However, Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski told board members this week it’s importance shouldn’t be underestimated because it might well be the most valuable piece of municipal infrastructure in Berlin.
Why?
“Every ounce of wastewater collected by the Berlin Public Works (Department) goes through that pump station,” he said. “Every ounce.”
That’s true of wastewater generated by sewer users along the well-developed Barre-Montpelier Road corridor and it’s true of every single building hooked on to the just expanded sewer system in the hilltop area just off Exit 7.
Berlin’s sewer users range from Price Chopper, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s and Burger King to the Central Vermont Medical Center, the Berlin Mall, Comfort Inn and Berlin Elementary School.
That’s a lot of wastewater and with a 98-unit senior housing development under construction and scheduled to open early next year, there is more coming.
It’s why the pump station that ensures Berlin’s wastewater makes it to Montpelier’s treatment plant is so pivotal and why Badowski wants it on the board’s radar now and would like to see a bond issue that would finance an eventual upgrade on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March.
Though Badowski told board members it’s not a next year project, or even a project for the year after that, rounding up financing for what could be a multi-million-dollar fix could easily take two years and if the project was shovel-ready in 2024 that would work.
The pump station isn’t failing and perhaps its most important components — two pumps — were just replaced a couple of years ago. However, its design is dated, other components — including a tiny elevator required to inspect and maintain pumps located more than 35 feet underground — are aging.
Forced to put a price on a project that hasn’t yet been defined, Badowski’s best guess was $2 million. However, he stressed, that number isn’t rooted in any tangible plan because there isn’t one at the moment.
That could and should change and Badowski would like to see part of any upgrade abandon the need for the elevator in favor of an automated rail system that can remotely remove pumps and transport them to the surface so they can be inspected and maintained at ground level.
According to Badowski, that type of system works well at a pump station near the Central Vermont Chamber of Commerce, which handles only a fraction of the wastewater processed by the one on the Barre-Montpelier Road. That pump station typically processes roughly 200,000 gallons of wastewater per day — a figure that is expected to grow as new developments, like Chestnut Place, come on line.
A bond vote in March would secure authorization for an expensive upgrade and allow the town to explore financing options. Though the local cost of the project would ultimately be borne by the town’s sewer customers, all voters would have say on the bond.
Board members didn’t commit to a March bond vote, but they indicated they are open to the idea and eager to hear a more detailed proposal.
The board did authorize Badowski to execute a contract with Neil H. Daniels Inc. to connect an already drilled and tested fourth well to the municipal water system. The Ascutney contractor submitted a low bid of $197,950 for work Badowski said will position the town to accommodate any new development that is underway, anticipated or desired.
“It in effect doubles our capacity,” he said, of the ability to tap water generated by the fourth well once it’s connected to the broader system.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
