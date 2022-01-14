BARRE — The school board this week adopted the $53.25 million budget that voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve in March, and it ratified a two-year teachers’ contract that is in its seventh month.
Both decisions came on a night when the sole finalist for the district's superintendent job — the man has been doing it since last July – told board members Barre’s schools aren’t immune from the pandemic-related staffing shortage that forced schools around the region and much of the state to close on Tuesday.
Most were back in session Wednesday, but on Thursday night Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey warned the “crisis” hadn’t passed; the situation was changing by the hour and he had already canceled Friday’s classes for third-, seventh-, and eighth-graders at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
Hennessey warned that list could get longer any minute and extend to the district’s other two schools.
It didn’t, and while Hennessey was flirting with canceling afternoon preschool at Barre’s pre-K-8 school late Friday morning, he hadn’t yet made that call.
“It’s literally hour by hour,” Hennessey said, reiterating a message he sought to convey to a sympathetic school board on Thursday night.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep schools open,” he said.
Hennessey told board members he has been assured the district will have an adequate supply of rapid antigen tests by early next week to get through the next couple of weeks under an evolving protocol that was announced earlier this week, He also said 2,000 KN95 masks have been ordered for faculty and staff.
Hennessey’s COVID-19 update, and the board’s agreement they were comfortable interviewing him virtually during a special meeting that could end in his hiring next Wednesday, capped a session during which they set the stage for Town Meeting Day, and officially ended protracted negotiations with the local teachers’ union.
The board will ask voters in the two-town district to approve a $53.25 million budget on March 1 and ratified a contract that will be applied retroactively to July 1, 2021.
School Director Tim Boltin cast the lone vote against both the budget, which benefited from some breaking news Thursday night, and the contract.
Board members learned mid-meeting that a favorable adjustment to a previously projected reduction in equalized pupils across the pre-K-12 district had been modified. While the student count is still dropping, the district picked up roughly 41 of the 125 equalized pupils it had expected to lose.
That matters because the number of equalized pupils is one of a handful of variables in the state’s complex education funding formula. Additional students, board members were told, would drive down the district’s spending per equalized pupil — a figure that, by law, must be included in the budget ballot article along with the percentage increase from the previous year.
Based on the new numbers, the district’s spending per equalized pupil would be $16,252 if the budget is approved by voters in March, an increase of 5.99%.
The year-over-year increase measures the district against itself and compares favorably to the 7.93% increase the board would have been needed had the district not been credited with the additional 41 equalized pupils.
The last-minute adjustment also affects projected education tax rates in Barre and Barre Town, though those numbers weren’t publicly discussed at Thursday night’s board meeting.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault, who opened the email from the state that contained the new information in the middle of the board meeting, said Friday she has run the numbers and approval of the board’s budget would allow for a 7-cent rate reduction in Barre and trim 2 cents from the education tax rate in Barre Town.
The difference can be traced to a more pronounced drop in Barre Town’s common level of appraisal, or CLA. Though Barre Town is fresh off a reappraisal and its CLA — a sales-based figure the state uses to equalize education tax rates in Vermont — is still comfortably above 100% of fair market value, it is nearly 6.5% lower than the one used to calculate this year’s tax rate. Though the CLA in the city is more than 10% lower than the town’s it only dropped 2.4% and that’s the number that matters.
A reduction in any town’s CLA will trigger a corresponding increase in its education property tax rate and — reappraisal or no — Barre Town’s fell more than Barre’s.
The rate reductions — 7 cents in Barre and 2 cents in Barre Town — Perreault is predicting are better than the forecast discussed by the board Thursday night.
Before learning the number of equalized pupils had been increased, Perreault was predicting the budget would allow for a 4-cent rate reduction in Barre, while level funding the education tax rate in Barre Town.
Both sets of estimates presume using $700,000 from the district’s tax stabilization — $100,000 more than previously discussed — to blunt the tax impact of a school budget that, like others around the state, is benefiting from a significant increase in the dollar yield. Though the yield hasn’t yet been set by the legislature, Perreault said the $12,937 figure she is using — one that reflects a $1,620 increase — is a “worst-case” estimate.
The board, which adopted the budget amid some questions about adding staff at a time when enrollment is declining, later learned the reduction in students isn't as significant as previously thought.
That likely wouldn’t have mattered to Barre Town resident Josh Howard, who focused on the budget’s $53.25 million bottom line — one that calls for spending $3.3 million, or about 6.6%, more than $50 million voters approved on the third try last year.
“We can’t afford this anymore,” Howard said, adding: “We need a break.”
Board members pushed back, suggesting if you discount a doubling — from $3 million to $6 million — of grant-funded expenses, the proposed spending increase is 1.95%.
In addition to approving the budget, the board approved a Town Meeting Day warning that will ask voters to appropriate $600,000 of a recently audited surplus to the district’s tax stabilization fund and the remainder — nearly $615,000 – to its capital projects fund.
The board also warned what could be the final local vote on a $3.5 million budget for the Central Vermont Career Center. A proposal to create a new school district to run the Barre-based career center will be considered in 18 towns — Barre and Barre Town among them — on Town Meeting Day. If the article is collectively approved by voters in those communities, the Barre board will be relieved of its responsibility for running the career center, a new regional board would be seated and future budgets would be decided by the collective vote of 18 towns.
Though the final document isn’t yet available, the board ratified the framework for a contract with unionized teachers that will replace the one that lapsed on June 30, 2021.
The new two-year contract will run through June 30, 2023.
Under the terms of the contract, the district will invest 7.65% in “new money” to salaries over two years. That money — roughly $1.25 million will be distributed based on a salary schedule that includes a series of longevity-based steps and education-based columns.
The contract calls for 3.75% “new money” — about $600,000 — for salaries this fiscal year. Those wage adjustments will be paid retroactive to July 1, 2021, which is technically the start date of the just-ratified agreement.
On July 1, an additional 3.9% of “new money”— about $650,000 — will be added to the mix and wages will be adjusted based on where individual teachers fall on the salary schedule.
