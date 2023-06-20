EAST MONTPELIER — For now U-32 Middle and High School is still the “Home of the Raiders,” but whether and for how long the team name selected by students in 1971 survives will be decided by the Washington Central School Board tonight.
The agenda item — “non-discriminatory mascots and branding” — is sufficiently vague, but Chair Flor Diaz-Smith said Tuesday an up-or-down vote that will settle the fate of the “Raiders” is planned after community members are offered an opportunity to weigh in during the second half of tonight’s board meeting.
The hybrid meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. in Room 128 at U-32, though, barring an adjustment to the agenda, those interested in speaking for or against a possible name change will have to wait awhile. The board plans to conduct two hours of business before turning its attention to the “Raiders” name and the school’s “knight” mascot that are both as old as U-32.
U-32 is shorthand for a school district — Union District #32 — that no longer exists.
U-32 still does, and so, at least for now, do its “Raiders” and the “knight” mascot, some fear violates a state-mandated policy the board adopted late last year.
Tonight could be the beginning of the end for the “Raiders” based on a “sample motion” in a board packet that was posted Tuesday morning.
“… After reviewing the ‘Raider’ mascot and associated imagery, the board finds that while the ‘Raider’ has no history of discriminatory imagery, it is found to be in violation of Policy F2 because it ‘… directly or indirectly references or stereotypes the likeness, features, symbols, traditions, or other characteristics that are specific to … any person, group of persons, or organization associated with the repression of others,’” the sample motion states in pertinent part.
That’s a mouthful, but the argument advanced by some board members places heavy emphasis on the assertion that the team name “… is … associated with the repression of others” and must be changed.
When the board first discussed the matter in April, most sounded ready to move on from the Raider name one suggested at the time was cringeworthy and others said they believed violated the policy. However, some seem to have experience a change of heart following public feedback, which, while limited, has generally questioned the need to change the name based on the policy.
The only thing that was clear when the board last considered the question was that it would be making a decision — one way or the other — tonight.
There has also been consistent concern that making what most predict will be a controversial decision could disrupt the strategic planning process.
If the board is prepared to make the change — and that remains an “if” heading into tonight — Superintendent Meagan Roy has laid out a process that would result in implementation of the change by a year from this fall. However, that presumed the process of choosing a new name would start this fall and overlap with the strategic planning initiative.
The change would come at a cost and require replacing all school uniforms, repainting the floor of the gymnasium and removing other references to “Raiders” on the East Montpelier campus. Estimates suggest the uniforms alone would be a $125,000 expense.
Though two groups — the Rutland Area NAACP and Gedakina — filed a sweeping complaint involving mascots and team names at U-32 and several other Vermont high schools earlier this year, that complaint was effectively dropped when the groups did not respond to the board’s offer to schedule a hearing.
Had there been a hearing, the board would have been required to issue a decision within 45 days that could have been appealed to the state Agency of Education under the policy.
Some have questioned why the board is proceeding in the absence of a complaint, and noted there is no hint that the “Raiders” name at U-32 was inspired by Indigenous stereotypes.
The same couldn’t be said for Rutland High School, where the “Red Raiders” became the “Raiders,” but still sparked a bitter battle over the roots of the name and its associated emblems. The “Raiders”-to-“Ravens”-to-“Raiders” debate spanned three years and ended in January when the school board settled on just plain “Rutland.”
With the parking lot now under construction at U-32, those planning to attend tonight’s board meeting are reminded to follow the signage. The link for the meeting is available by visiting the district’s website — www.wcsu32.org — and clicking on the School Board tab and going to meeting resources.