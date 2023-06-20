EAST MONTPELIER — For now U-32 Middle and High School is still the “Home of the Raiders,” but whether and for how long the team name selected by students in 1971 survives will be decided by the Washington Central School Board tonight.

The agenda item — “non-discriminatory mascots and branding” — is sufficiently vague, but Chair Flor Diaz-Smith said Tuesday an up-or-down vote that will settle the fate of the “Raiders” is planned after community members are offered an opportunity to weigh in during the second half of tonight’s board meeting.

