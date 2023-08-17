MONTPELIER — A recently flooded basement has raised fresh questions and revived old ideas that could affect the long-term future of Montpelier High School, even as the riverside campus readies to welcome students and staff back later this month.

On a night when the Montpelier Roxbury School Board only briefly managed a quorum, Chair Jim Murphy sought to quell concerns that have surfaced in the wake of last month’s catastrophic flooding, while addressing suggestions — some more radical than others — that have sparked a running debate on social media and in the community.

david.delcore@timesargus.com