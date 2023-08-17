MONTPELIER — A recently flooded basement has raised fresh questions and revived old ideas that could affect the long-term future of Montpelier High School, even as the riverside campus readies to welcome students and staff back later this month.
On a night when the Montpelier Roxbury School Board only briefly managed a quorum, Chair Jim Murphy sought to quell concerns that have surfaced in the wake of last month’s catastrophic flooding, while addressing suggestions — some more radical than others — that have sparked a running debate on social media and in the community.
“Everything’s on the table,” Murphy said, suggesting the board would soon shift its focus to what he predicted would be a “broad, detailed discussion” about how to proceed in the wake of a flood that devastated downtown Montpelier and surrounding neighborhoods and damaged the high school.
Damage to the school was confined to the basement and a couple of playing fields and, board members were told, won’t disrupt the looming start of the school year.
Still, some have publicly suggested moving the high school to higher ground, while others have renewed a debate over the merits of exploring a merger with the Washington Central Unified Union School District, which operates a high school (U-32) that fits the bill.
While Murphy didn’t specifically mention moving or merging the campus, which opened along the Winooski River in 1956, he acknowledged “the location and future” of Montpelier High School must be squarely addressed by the board.
Murphy said predicted that will take time.
“It’s a broad discussion with a lot of difficult questions and answers,” he said. “It requires thoughtful conversation and it also requires immense community participation and a lot of expertise.”
There is some urgency because Murphy suggested there needs to be some clarity to the high school’s post-flood future before the board could comfortably proceed with projects, including a major track upgrade, for which it has earmarked $1.9 million in surplus funds.
Higher than expected bids earlier this year prompted the board to pump the brakes on the track project earlier this year and, Murphy said, members haven’t substantively discussed it since the flood.
“It is almost certain we will delay the track project and probably any other major investment on the (high school) ground(s) other than what’s needed to get kids safely into school and allow them to have the education and opportunities that they are expecting this fall,” he predicted.
Though some were missing due to vacation-related conflicts, one briefly attended, and another — Seiji Ohashi — recently resigned due to a business he is launching in Barre, Murphy said board members understood the implications of the flood, as well as climate change models that show it won’t be the last.
“We need to be mindful of that,” he said, adding: “I don’t think anyone on the board is thinking about or intent on pushing through any major infrastructure expenditure without a thorough vetting of what the flooding means and whether we need to rethink that investment.”
Murphy’s comments, which occurred at the outset of Wednesday night’s board meeting, were part response to questions and concerns that have been raised in recent weeks and part prebuttal to any that might be made during the public comment section that followed.
Three residents did speak, though none were critical of the board. All praised the district for its flood response, and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel and Murphy for setting the stage for discussions that will follow.
Former board member Bridget Asay was one of them. Asay was particularly impressed that, barely a month after its basement flooded, the high school will is slated to open on schedule.
Asay said that is a big deal for students whose in-school education was disrupted by the pandemic.
“These are kids whose education has been interrupted once in a pretty dramatic way, and to not have them to be able to go back to school this year would have been just another interruption,” she said.
If Asay had an opinion about what should become of the high school, she didn’t express it, though she did acknowledge the need for that conversation.
Resident Paul Carnahan, who served with Murphy on the committee that recommended the voter-approved merger of the Montpelier and Roxbury school districts several years ago, suggested it was time to rethink a merger with Washington Central, which enjoyed some support at the time.
“Now is a good time to start thinking about thinking about forming a committee to investigate the possible merger of the high school with U-32,” he said. “I know it’s been on and off the table many times, but we’ve never really had the motivation to follow through.”
Carnahan noted the flood changed that and he believed a merger warranted a fresh look.
“There needs to be some time spent answering those questions and figuring out if it works for our community and the (Washington Central) schools,” he said.
Carnahan said he didn’t expect the item to be on the board’s next agenda, but believed it shouldn’t be allowed to linger.
“Sooner rather than later is better,” he said, adding: “We don’t want to be investing a lot of capital in this (high school) building if we’re going to be changing direction.”
Resident James Rea offered a different perspective. He said he isn’t interested in combining high schools and concerned by the suggestion projects — the track included — might be deferred during what could be a protracted process.
“Our kids deserve more than a ‘bare minimum, keep it functioning (school),’” he said.
It wasn’t Rea’s only concern. He worried U-32’s flood-proof location and the economies associated with a potential merger were getting more attention than they should.
“There are factors that aren’t physical locations and aren’t dollars, that I would say, in some cases, are more important,” he said.
Rea said social media was a poor forum for an important community conversation, and worried the back and forth thus far hasn’t been helpful.
“The temperature of the debate, I don’t think, is good for our kids,” he said.
The board, which is actively recruiting a replacement for Ohashi and hopes to make an appointment at its Sept. 6 meeting, was told by Facilities Director Andrew LaRosa the high school would be up and running before then.
“We’re in good shape,” LaRosa said. “We’re expecting students are going to come into the building and never know anything happened.”
LaRosa said the basement will be off limits for at least six months, but other than that and damage to a couple of fields, the only detectable evidence of the flood will be a pair of exhaust fans equipped with air scrubbers at opposite ends of the building. He said the fans will be used to maintain negative pressure in the basement to isolate any bacteria that may be contained in silt and mud that was left after water from the flood was pumped out.
