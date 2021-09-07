BARRE TOWN — The last local leg of Barre Town’s first reappraisal in 17 years quietly started late last week, but the first hearings in what will be a months-long process are still days away.
The good news?
As was the case in 2004, most of those who grieved their new assessments were satisfied with explanations offered or adjustments made by Assessor Russ Beaudoin. That significantly lightened the load facing the Board of Civil Authority, which opened the appeals process last Thursday and is scheduled to hear the first batch of them on back-to-back nights next week.
In 2004, fresh values placed on 482 properties based on an overdue reappraisal were grieved as part of a process that generated 35 appeals.
This year, fresh values placed on 415 properties based on a similarly overdue reappraisal were grieved as part of a process that generated 34 appeals.
At least one of the appellants — Rock of Ages Corp. — is back on a list that Town Clerk Tina Lunt said Tuesday includes one other commercial property and 32 single-family homes.
The Rock of Ages’ appeal isn’t surprising and bears watching given the company’s resistance to the town’s efforts to establish the fair market value of a unique property.
In at least two cases — one following the 2004 reappraisal and again in 2009 when the town sought to adjust the value of Rock of Ages property appeals were filed in Washington County Superior Court. The first took two years to resolve and ended with the company receiving a huge credit. The second was the subject of a three-day jury trial that prompted an out of court settlement that fixed the value of Rock of Ages extensive property holdings at just under $12 million. While the appeal was pending the company had been paying taxes based on a disputed $14.2 million assessment and was due a credit of roughly $206,000 it received over the next two years.
As a result of the just-completed reappraisal the assessed value of Rock of Ages’ primary property — over 830 industrial acres that includes the companies quarrying and manufacturing operations — is assessed at $17.8 million. That’s up from roughly $11.5 million — an increase of about $6.3 million or 54.8%.
Of all the appeals the Board of Civil Authority will hear starting next Tuesday, the one filed by Rock of Ages is the only one Beaudoin didn’t have anything to do with.
Given past problems, the town retained a Pennsylvania-based minerals appraisal specialist to fix the value for Rock of Ages properties. The firm, Resource Technologies Corporation, was paid $17,000 for that work.
A hearing for Rock of Ages’ appeal hasn’t yet been scheduled, but Lunt said the board will hear the first four appeals when it meets next Wednesday and another three next Thursday.
Inspection teams will be appointed to visit each of the properties and prepare a written report for the full board’s consideration at a later date.
Lunt said that process will continue until all of the appeals are heard, the properties are inspected and the board renders a decision in each case. The process is expected to take until the end of November, she said.
Lunt described the inspection teams as the “eyes and ears of the board” and said members will conduct interior inspections of the properties that are subject of the pending appeals.
As result of the pandemic, interior inspections weren’t conducted as part of the reappraisal and Beaudoin had to rely on information provided by property owners in establishing new values.
The board essentially has two choices with respect to pending appeals. It can either adjust property values, which in some cases might already have been adjusted by Beaudoin during the grievance process, or deny the appeal and stick with the value set by the assessor following the grievance process.
The board’s decisions can be appealed to superior court and following the 2004 reappraisal only one — the one involving Rock of Ages’ properties — was.
