BARRE — A failed budget, a lame-duck superintendent and a welcome return to more in-person instruction for the Barre Unified Union School District’s oldest students were all discussed by the School Board on Thursday night.
Meeting for the last time before voters in Barre and Barre Town decide the fate of a retooled $50.4 million school spending plan, the board also filled a notable administrative vacancy.
School Director Alice Farrell said she was troubled by the “timing” of the latter decision, which involved promoting one of the pre-K-12 district’s special educators, Ted Mills, to fill the assistant principal’s position at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
With the budget vote looming and some critics already claiming the district is “top-heavy with administrators,” Farrell wondered why filling a position that has been vacant for nearly two years was suddenly before the board.
“How did this come up at this time?” she asked.
Superintendent David Wells who announced earlier in the week he will step down at the end of the school year, supplied the short answer, which was, the district was finally able to find a qualified candidate for a position that was briefly filled after Erica Pearson was promoted to co-principal at BTMES two years ago.
A subsequent attempt to find a viable candidate for a position that mirrors one at Barre City Elementary and Middle School had come up empty, and the district carried the vacancy into the this school year.
Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding underscored that point.
“It’s been unfilled (but) in our budget for two years,” she said. “This isn’t like a brand-new position that we created.”
All of that is true, but the proposed hire instantly armed Barre Town resident Josh Howard, who has urged the board in recent weeks to take a hard look at its administrative staff.
“This (assistant principal’s) position has been open for so long and unfilled why would we need it?” he asked. “The school is still standing, you guys said the schools are great (and) running fantastic, it seems like it may possibly be a position that can be eliminated to save on a budget that’s probably going to fail anyway.”
Spaulding said she hoped Howard was wrong about the budget and was confident hiring an assistant principal would free up the building’s two principals who have been “picking up the slack” in the absence of a third building-based administrator.
School Director Renee Badeau said that was likely more manageable in a year when students haven’t been in school “all day every day,” but would not be sustainable following the anticipated shift to full-time scheduled in the fall.
Michael Pope, who teaches at Barre Town’s pre-K-8 school said the absence of an assistant principal has placed “a massive strain” on the school.
“It’s not a luxury position, and going two years without it has made it even more abundantly clear how necessary this (position) is,” he said. “From the staff perspective it’s definitely needed.”
Board members ultimately approved Mills taking on the role of assistant principal — a shift they were told will occur during the coming school year.
Farrell cast the lone dissent.
“It has nothing to do with the person (Mills), it just has to do with the timing and the position,” she said.
The board didn’t spend nearly as much time discussing the administrative vacancy that will be created when Wells steps down next month.
Board members voted to accept Wells’ freshly tendered resignation without comment and authorized Spaulding to send a letter to Education Secretary Dan French requesting permission to launch a search for his successor.
That search was one of two topics the board was scheduled to discuss during a meeting-ending executive session. The other involved what was described as a pension-related request from teachers.
In a prepared statement released earlier in the week, Wells announced he and the board had agreed his decision to step down wold be in the “best interest of the community.”
Wells did not elaborate and Spaulding declined to comment at the time.
The board, which isn’t scheduled to meet again until May 13, took no action following its virtual closed-door meeting. Spaulding said Friday the search for Wells’ successor won’t start until he gets the green light from French.
The district has more pressing issues and one of them is securing approval for the $50.4 million budget that would finance the operation of centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School.
Board members were told a simple informational postcard will be mailed to residents in both communities where early voting is well underway.
By Friday morning, City Clerk Carol Dawes said roughly 750 of the more than 1,300 absentee ballots mailed out in the wake of the Town Meeting Day budget defeat had already been returned.
The numbers were even higher in Barre Town, where retiring Town Clerk Donna Kelty said just over 1,000 of nearly 1,600 absentee ballots had already been completed and returned.
Between the two communities, nearly 1,800 people had already voted more than 10 days before the polls open in Barre and Barre Town on May 11.
To put that in perspective, fewer than 800 ballots were cast in the last mid-May school budget vote, which was held in 2019 and set the stage for the launch of the then newly merged school district.
More than 3,000 ballots were cast on the $50.5 million school budget in March, and while it narrowly passed in Barre, it failed by a wider margin in Barre Town. The combined vote — 1,471 in favor and 1,581 opposed.
The negative result prompted $565,000 in budget adjustments — most on the revenue side — that are reflected in a revised proposal reflecting a 3.41% spending increase. Approximately 3% of that increase is tied to employee wages and benefits.
The postcards are part of a push board members hope will persuade voters to approve funding for the local school system and avoid the need for a June-ending special election.
Board members were told the district’s 7-12 students returned to five days a week of in-person instruction for the first time in more than a year this week. Principals said the transition from a hybrid schedule in place for older students since school opened in September, was both seamless and celebrated by staff.
“We didn’t miss a beat. We’re back,” Principal Chris Hennessey said of this week’s return of seventh- and eighth-graders at Barre City Elementary School.
Pearson said the same was true in Barre Town.
“It was the best week of the year,” she said, relaying the reaction of Barre Town teachers to the return of seventh- and eighth-graders there.
The closest thing to a glitch involves low ridership on busing, which is now being offered to students at Spaulding High School for the first time. Principal Brenda Waterhouse said she is hoping word will spread about that accommodation, which will be available through the end of the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.