BARRE — Buoyed by voters’ belated approval of a budget for their pre-K-12 school system, the Barre Unified School Board was seemingly blindsided by a key aspect of a looming administrative reshuffling during its virtual meeting Thursday.
The awkward exchange came on a night when board members celebrated approval of their twice-defeated budget less than 24 hours earlier and were told a near-month-old student request to fly the Black Lives Matter flag on school property will soon be on their agenda.
Board Chair Sonya Spaulding, who is on the west coast attending a wedding, inadvertently opened the door when she asked for an update on the search for a replacement for Principal Chris Hennessey, who recently agreed to accept the job of interim superintendent. Hennessey’s hiring to replace departing Superintendent David Wells has created a looming administrative vacancy at Barre City Elementary and Middle School and Spaulding was inquiring about the status of that search.
Human Resources Coordinator Carol Marold’s response touched all the bases without raising any red flags. The position, she said, was posted on May 27, the deadline for applicants is June 18, there are already eight candidates and she is hoping to have a recommendation by mid-July.
Had the board just moved on, Hennessey would have been spared the need to reassure members he is “all-in” with respect to his soon-to-be new role and board members wouldn’t have been caught unaware by a disclosure some found more troubling than others.
Instead, School Director Chris Parker said she noticed the principal’s job has been posted as a one-year interim position and wondered whether that was because of the fact the traditional hiring season has passed.
Marold’s answer was "no." Hennessey she said had been hired as in interim superintendent and would be replaced by an interim principal.
Spaulding tried again — phrasing Parker’s question in a slightly different way and getting a more complete version of the same answer.
“It’s not the timing,” Marold said. “Chris (Hennessey) may or may not go back into that (principal’s) position.”
Asked by Spaulding if he would need to “reapply” for his old job, Marold said that would not be necessary.
“No,” Marold said. “He (Hennessey) is on a leave of absence from that position.”
“I did not know any of that,” Spaulding replied. “Thanks for the clarification.”
“I’m surprised to hear that,” Parker agreed.
Enter Hennessey, who didn’t initially address the specifics of his situation, but noted filling administrative vacancies on an interim basis this late in the year is not unusual.
“I think it’s a pretty sound practice regardless,” he said.
Marold agreed.
“We’re always looking for the best candidate to stay with our district, but that (principal’s) position is technically Chris’ (Hennessey’s) so we’ll have to hire an interim,” she said.
That’s not how School Director Tim Boltin remembered it.
“I thought when Chris (Hennessey) applied for this (interim superintendent’s) job he knew he would be jeopardizing his old (principal’s) job,” Boltin said. “What has changed?”
“Are you asking me?” Spaulding replied. “Because I’m not sure.”
Hennessey felt the need to interject again — assuring board members what he’d told them during the private interview that precipitated his hiring as interim superintendent was still true and signaling his hope for long-term interest in that job.
“I want to reassure everybody here I am going into this for the long haul,” he said, adding: “I just want to be very, very clear this is a position I am going 100% all-in to.”
Boltin said he appreciated the sentiment, but repeated his belief Hennessey “forfeited” his current job when he accepted the in-house interim promotion and the board shouldn’t look for a one-year replacement.
“I don’t think it’s in the best interest to hire an interim (principal) when we can probably … get a real one,” he said.
School Director Guy Isabelle sought to end what had quickly become an uncomfortable discussion, hinting the board was more than open to eventually stripping the word “interim” from Hennessey’s new title.
“He (Hennessey) is going to put his best foot forward and (if he does) he’s going to be here for more than one year (as superintendent),” he said.
Isabelle went on to note Hennessey’s expressed passion for the community and its school system and his past and current performance as a building-based administrator.
“If for some reason we decided he (Hennessey) wasn’t the right fit as superintendent he certainly has been the right fit as a principal,” Isabelle said, urging board members to “let it go.”
Given the considerable confusion, School Director Alice Farrell suggested the board defer of the principal’s position.
“We need to fully understand what’s going on,” she said.
Spaulding agreed. She said discussion of the soon-to-be-vacant principal’s position would be added to the agenda for the board’s June 24 meeting.
That meeting will likely mark the board’s return to in-person meetings though members agreed to retain a remote option — at least for the public — based on a boost in participation they have experienced during the pandemic. The board didn’t rule out extending remote participation to members if possible, noting it would be a welcome convenience for some and has resulted in fewer members missing meetings as evidenced by Spaulding’s cross-country participation Thursday night.
Following two deflating budget defeats, board members celebrated Wednesday’s approval of a $49.95 million school spending plan and were told a student who attended a May 17 meeting of the policy committee has asked to display the Black Lives Matter flag on school property and would be invited to attend a future board meeting.
Though committee reports are a regular staple of the board’s meetings, they were not included on the agenda for its May 27 meeting, and Parker did not publicly share the student’s request with the board at that time. She did Thursday night when reports from committees — including three that met before the board’s last regular meeting — were back on the agenda.
