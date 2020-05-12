WILLIAMSTOWN — The Select Board is sending an abuse-it-and-lose-it signal to those who are just days away away from being able to legally ride their all-terrain vehicles on roughly 18 miles of local roads.
Under a board-adopted ordinance that narrowly survived a petition-fueled special election last month, ATV enthusiasts will be able to ride on nearly 20 Class 3 roads starting Friday.
Those roads have historically been off limits, and during Monday night’s virtual board meeting Chairman Rodney Graham was among those who warned they could be again.
It was more observation than threat and reflected Graham’s acknowledgment that while those who persuaded the board to adopt the ordinance in January and turned back an attempt to repeal it, 376-347, last month should proceed with caution. Though voters spoke, he said, the 29-vote margin left the community divided on an in issue that was the subject of an occasionally bitter year-long battle.
“It’s still a very controversial issue in town at the moment,” Graham said, stressing those he’s heard suggest the favorable vote earned them at least a year of riding the roads were mistaken.
“It’s still in the laps of the Select Board,” Graham said. “We still have full authority. The Select Board can address any ordinance at any time it feels it’s necessary.”
As ATV enthusiasts ready to share a significant chunk of Williamstown’s roads with motor vehicles, farm machinery and folks on foot, bicycles and horseback, Graham offered some advice.
“They need to be respectful,” he said.
That assessment was echoed by board members Matthew Rouleau and Francis Covey, who urged Travis Pearce, president of the Billtown Wheelers, to spread the word among the ATV club’s members and others who plan to use the on-road trail network.
“I hope it’s clear that the Select Board is going to be coming to you to address what we hear,” Rouleau told Pearce.
“Remind folks they were granted a pretty big privilege and it’s important that they respect it,” he added.
Covey said he’d already received reports of “people abusing the privilege” despite the fact the ordinance prohibits ATVs from using designated roads before May 15 and after Oct. 15.
“You could have it (the ordinance) revoked. I hope you understand that,” he told Pearce.
Pearce said he appreciated the board’s position and would do everything in his power to ensure the experiment is successful and complaints are kept to a minimum.
“We have a chance right now,” he said. “We need to prove ourselves to keep this going.”
Town Manager Jackie Higgins said the board already had replaced a couple of culverts, installed two “water bars” and repaired a washed out section of Winchester Hill Road, was working with a landowner on Carpenter Road and, with the board’s blessing, was prepared to replace an undersized drainage pipe and install water bars on Erskine Road.
Board members unanimously approved the proposed improvements on Erskine Road, while opting to request from residents requesting Grandview Road be dropped from the trail network.
Graham said the petition’s signatures were collected months ago and he would feel more comfortable if a new version was submitted for the board’s consideration.
Grandview Road resident Richard Chalmers said he would happily collect a second round of signatures from residents who don’t want the road to be part of the trail network.
Chalmers said among the concerns shared by Grandview neighbors was creating a potential access to a section of Class 4 road that that runs through the center of a large block forest.
Chalmers said the Class 4 section of Grandview Road has been untraveled and essentially not passable for generations and urged the board not to approve any improvements until after he resubmitted the petition for their consideration next month.
Technically, nothing prohibits the ATV owners from using Class 4 roads but, getting to the section of Grandview Road in question without using the Class 3 portion would require crossing private property.
Pearce said he would be willing to cross Grandview Road off the trail maps. He said it was included primarily because the club had secured permission to create an off-road link between Baptist Street and Grandview Road, but one of the property owners had since backed out.
Despite that one defection, Pearce said the club’s effort to identify other off-road trail options have met with some success. He said as many as 12 landowners had expressed interest in becoming part of the trail network in recent weeks, though formalizing those arrangements may take some time.
Board members chose not to act on one resident’s request they lower the speed limit on Baptist Street in anticipation of anticipated conflicts between farm machinery and ATVs.
Graham acknowledged Baptist Street is an agricultural corridor and a reduced speed limit might be prudent, but his preference would be to hold a public hearing rather than react to the request of a single resident.
Pearce said the club will be encouraging ATVs to travel at 20 mph as promised, but noted they likely wouldn’t be ticketed they were traveling within the posted speed limit of 35 mph. He said the club was treating Boyce Road, Tripp Road and a section of Young Road as “sensitive areas” and members will be working this week preparing the trail. That will likely require the use of at least four ATVs — all of which will be marked as “trail maintenance vehicles.”
Rouleau said he is pulling for an uneventful transition.
“My hope is the people on the ATVs are respectful of property owners … and property owners a little more willing to accept their presence,” he said of referring to those who will be riding recreational vehicles.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.