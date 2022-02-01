WILLIAMSTOWN — A divided Select Board agreed to part with one of the town’s “newest” and “oldest” assets Monday night, and while it isn’t clear what will replace the sprawling structure that was deeded to the town in September, there is no doubt the architectural relic will soon be razed.
It wasn’t the thought of demolishing the building, known locally as the Rosewood Inn, that required Board Chair Rodney Graham to break what amounted to a, 2-2, tie or prompted push-back from one of the two men who submitted sealed proposals before Friday’s deadline.
Both proposals — one submitted by Larry Hebert and the other by Chris Dessureau — called for tearing down the ornate, dilapidated Steamboat Gothic Queen Anne that has cast its shadow over the strip of Route 14 that passes as Main Street in Williamstown since 1898.
Given the current condition of the three-story building and the projected expense of repairing and restoring it, board members didn’t hold out much hope any one would suggest salvaging a structure that has been a notable part of Williamstown’s streetscape for 124 years.
No one did and, unless something goes sideways, the old inn will be gone before the end of the year.
On the strength of Monday’s 3-2 vote Hebert will have six months to demolish the once-prominent, now-blighted building after he acquires the property from the town for $30,058.
The purchase price — one that comfortably covers the $25,000 minimum bid set by the board at the front end of the now-concluded process — was the only detailed aspect of Hebert’s proposal, which left an awful lot to the imagination.
Maybe too much, according to Dessureau, whose $25,001 offer just satisfied the minimum bid requirement, and was accompanied by a detailed plan.
That plan called for investing $1.2 million in a new energy-efficient two-story building that would create 12 new one-bedroom apartments at a time when housing is in short supply.
Hebert, a former member and past Select Board chair, didn’t attend Monday’s in-person meeting at the public safety building and in a comparatively thin proposal didn’t rule out anything. His proposal noted residential, office and commercial were all possible uses, but didn’t indicate he favored any — or even some mix — of them.
Dessureau stressed he didn’t doubt Hebert’s ability to redevelop the property, but said his proposal raised more questions than it answered.
“We don’t have any clue what he’s doing on that property,” he said of Hebert.
That was a point of unexpected frustration for Dessureau, who said it made it impossible for the board to compare the benefits to the town of the housing project he planned to break ground on this summer and whatever Hebert eventually decides to do.
“We both can knock down the place,” he said of a building that has been sitting vacant since its last incarnation as a bed-and-breakfast ended roughly 25 years ago.
Dessureau suggested members were too focused on the nominal $5,067 difference in bids and not on the quantifiable benefits associated with the accompanying proposals.
“You’re betting on a man (Hebert) without a plan,” he said. “There’s no plan there.”
Graham challenged that assertion.
“It’s not that there’s no plan there,” he said. “It’s that there’s not a detailed plan.”
Board members from Matt Rouleau and Jasmin Couillard to Jessica Worn acknowledged the lack of detail in Hebert’s proposal made an already difficult decision between two capable local developers that much harder.
“Both are good options that we know would follow through,” said Worn. “There’s no clear-cut best way to go.”
Worn ultimately joined Select Board member Clayton Woodworth in voting against accepting Hebert’s offer after the two proposals were briefly discussed in executive session.
Rouleau, Couillard and Graham said they could comfortably accept Hebert’s offer, while acknowledging it lacked clarity.
“Our goal was to have (the property) not be what it is and we’re convinced that it won’t be,” Rouleau said of a building that has long been viewed by town officials as an eyesore and a potential safety hazard.
Though some in town held out hope the building could be restored, Dessureau said that wasn’t a financially viable alternative, and its removal was a given. The benefit to the town, he said, would be dictated by the post-demolition redevelopment and, in that respect, Hebert’s proposal was impossible to assess.
“My bid is being outweighed by a non-bid,” he said, capping a discussion that was followed by the 3-2 vote.
Though nine people toured the building before Friday’s deadline, only two — Hebert and Dessureau — submitted proposals. Based on a response to a Sunday Facebook post plenty of others had ideas. Those ideas ranged from pumping pandemic-related funding into upgrading the property and installing a swimming pool or skating rink there. The board’s decision effectively ends the discussion and, while Dessureau said he would prefer to know more about what Hebert has planned he said he had no doubt he will finish whatever he starts.
With Rouleau opting not to run for reelection this year, Dessureau is running against former board member Chris Wade for the right to replace him. Wade was elected to the board in 2019, but abruptly resigned after serving a less than a year, citing blowback for his support of a subsequently rescinded 3-2 decision to terminate Town Manager Jackie Higgins.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.