WILLIAMSTOWN — A Connecticut man pitched his plan to acquire and renovate 61 units of low-income housing — more than a third of them in Williamstown — to a receptive Select Board on Monday.
Board members, who set the tax rate for the fiscal year that started last month and agreed to see whether there is any saving the town-owned clock that was damaged when fire destroyed Williamstown United Federated Church in April, listened with interest to David McCarthy’s plans for Williamstown Square.
A remote participant at the otherwise in-person meeting, McCarthy told the board the 23 units of federally subsidized housing at Williamstown Square are among the 61 units he now has under contract and hopes to acquire in coming months. His plan is to renovate them two units at a time, he said.
More than one of those locations and most of the units are in neighboring Chelsea, but McCarthy said his company, Heritage Housing Inc., was looking to acquire and completely renovate all of them as part of a plan that would guarantee the existing apartments will remain affordable housing for the next 30 years.
Based on McCarthy’s rough estimates, the floor-to-ceiling renovations could cost up to $55,000 per unit — pushing the price of the makeover he has in mind for Williamstown Square comfortably north of $1 million and that doesn’t include the price of acquisition.
McCarthy said he will apply to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency for low-income housing tax credits he’ll need to rehabilitate properties that are functional, but dated.
“They’re just showing their age at this point,” he said.
Asked it existing tenants would be displaced, McCarthy outlined his plan to convert two apartments at each location into “hotel units” that would provide temporary housing for residents while their units are being renovated.
“It is the most sympathetic way to do this for the tenants,” he said of what would likely be a 2- to 3-week disruption.
The plan would allow for the phased renovation of Williamstown Square and properties McCarthy has under contract in Chelsea, while keeping tenants on site while their apartments are gutted as part of the broader project.
Contacted Tuesday, McCarthy said all three properties — Williamstown Square, Chelsea Court and Chelsea Hillside — are currently owned by Atlanta-based Affordable Housing America and were being sold as a package. Chelsea Court is similar in size — 24 units — to Williamstown Square and also provides affordable housing for seniors. Chelsea Hillside is somewhat smaller, there are currently 12 units and caters to families.
According to McCarthy, plans call for adding an additional two units to Chelsea Hillside as part of a project that will likely take a year to complete.
McCarthy, who met with the Chelsea Select Board earlier this summer, received an endorsement in Williamstown Monday night.
“It’s a good project,” Board Chair Rodney Graham told McCarthy. “We hope you can pull it off.”
Board member Jessica Worn agreed — stressing the need for affordable housing in central Vermont.
“It’s a great idea,” she said.
While a recent increase in COVID-19 cases prompted McCarthy’s decision to remotely participate in Monday’s meeting, a representative from another Connecticut company will soon visit Williamstown.
Based on the board’s action Monday night a representative from Stevenson Services LLC will be in town later this month to collect the fire-damaged components of a clock that until a devastating late-April fire was ticking away in the steeple of United Federated Church of Williamstown.
The remnants of the historic church have long since been leveled, some of its structural timbers are stacked neatly on site and components of the century-old clock salvaged after the fire are in storage.
Whether the once-prominent three-faced clock can be restored and how much that might cost are questions Stevenson Services has offered to answer for $11,200.
The clock was insured for more than $90,000 and Town Manager Jackie Higgins said the cost of the off-site assessment proposed by Stevenson Services would be a covered expense.
Until the clock’s all metal mechanism is taken apart and its parts inspected, it isn’t clear how much damage was caused by the heat of the fire or the clock's fall from the church steeple.
The work commissioned by the board Monday night will take about a month to complete and result in a report detailing the clock’s condition and a proposal for potentially restoring it.
Board members have expressed interest in repairing the clock if possible, but determining how much that would actually cost is the first step.
In other business Monday, board members set the municipal tax rate at 63.45 cents-per-$100 assessed property value. That’s an increase of less than a penny over the 62.74-cent rate they set last year. That rate, along with education tax rates — one for homesteads and the other for nonresidential properties — that are set by the state, will be used to calculate tax bills that will be mailed next month. The first and only yearly payment will be due on Nov. 15.
