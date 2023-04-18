EAST MONTPELIER — It could be baptism by fire department for the newest member of a select board that just picked one of three applicants for a vacant seat, shortly after agreeing to make emergency services a front-burner issue in East Montpelier.

The board interviewed three residents interested in filling the seat held until recently by Judith Dillon, and unanimously chose Zoe Christiansen over Bruce Chapell and Nik Khosla following a meeting-ending executive session on Monday night.

