EAST MONTPELIER — It could be baptism by fire department for the newest member of a select board that just picked one of three applicants for a vacant seat, shortly after agreeing to make emergency services a front-burner issue in East Montpelier.
The board interviewed three residents interested in filling the seat held until recently by Judith Dillon, and unanimously chose Zoe Christiansen over Bruce Chapell and Nik Khosla following a meeting-ending executive session on Monday night.
However, the unscheduled discussion that occurred shortly before the board ducked behind closed doors bears monitoring, if only because of the wide range of possibilities that were floated and the number of relationships that could potentially be affected.
One of those relationships is with the department itself — an autonomous organization that is jointly funded by taxpayers in East Montpelier and Calais. Another, could be Calais, because while Chair Seth Gardner acknowledged it would cost East Montpelier more money to redefine its relationship with the community next door, it would simplify things going forward.
“We would be in control of the future, and we wouldn’t have to be in bed with the Calais Select Board,” he said, even as Selectman Carl Etnier noted all five members of the Calais board were just elected for the first time last month.
Etnier’s observation further fueled Gardner’s suggestion the current arrangement should be tweaked as part of a broader change he believed was necessary given a variety of challenges associated with the department.
“We need to think about a better plan for the future,” he said, adding: “We’re going to have to do something different.”
Gardner wasn’t just talking about the department’s looming election of a new chief, though that was among his concerns.
“The fire chief should not be elected,” he said.
A year ago, the autonomous department narrowly ousted veteran chief Ty Rolland in favor of long-time firefighter Larry Brown. Brown’s cryptic resignation in December required then-Deputy Chief Albert Petrella to take over as interim chief through the department’s annual meeting, which is set for May 3.
Gardner said he didn’t believe deciding who manages the department should be left to a shrinking number of volunteers.
“It should not be a popularity contest,” he said.
And here’s where Gardner seemed open to just about everything. He didn’t object to the idea of bringing the department under the auspices of the town when Selectman Jon Jewett noted the board had little leverage over what is essentially a nonprofit organization.
“You can turn them into a (town) department,” Jewett said.
“Exactly,” Gardner replied. “They (firefighters) could be working for the town.”
Then there was the possibility of shedding the ambulance service the department started more than a decade ago. At the time, East Montpelier and Calais both contracted with Barre Town Emergency Medical Services for ambulance service.
Etnier said reviving that contractual relationship might make sense given the department’s struggle to staff two daily shifts and Gardner’s fear costs will quickly escalate when the current practice of paying ambulance personnel a fixed hourly rate for the days that they work shifts to a salaried arrangement.
“Once they go to salaries, the costs go up,” he said.
“It’s going to double,” Jewett agreed.
Under the right conditions — one of them being Barre Town’s commitment to station one of its ambulances in East Montpelier — Jewett said contracting for emergency medical services (EMS) could be an appealing option.
“I think that’s a workable plan,” he said. “We just would have to do a lot of negotiating with the fire department to make sure we’re not going to take away something they really want, and I’m not sure they really want the EMS part of it.”
Gardner agreed, circling back to Calais — a community whose voters in 2009 joined their counterparts in East Montpelier in approving the $2.1 million bond issue that financed construction of the local fire station.
“The first thing you’d have to do is get Calais out of ownership of that building,” he said.
Board members agreed to invite Toby Talbot, president of the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department Inc. in for a conversation about possible options. That discussion, they agreed, could be considered contractual in nature and should be held in executive session.
In other business, board members appointed Christiansen to fill the seat that had been held by Dillon, held a forum for next Tuesday’s single-issue special election, and agreed to commit up to $30,000 to help address an extensive mold issue at the Four Corners Schoolhouse.
The latter decision is contingent on receipt of a grant from the Vermont Council on the Arts.
