WILLIAMSTOWN — An ATV trail network that relies heavily on designated Class 3 roads will enter its second season without two of them after the Select Board narrowly agreed the recreational convenience of many shouldn’t trump the concerns of a few.
The board’s 3-2 decision required Chairman Rodney Graham to cast a tie-breaking vote that he had hoped to avoid during Monday night’s virtual session.
On a night when members agreed to spend nearly $500,000 replacing two town trucks and refurbishing a third, the decision they really wrestled with involved a request Boyce and Tripp roads be removed from the on-road trail system that got its first workout last summer.
Hopes for a solution that would satisfy everyone fizzled fast when Travis Pierce explained his repeated attempts to persuade a private property owner to allow the trail to cross his land were unsuccessful.
The off-road option would have created a new connection between Rood Pond Road and Route 14 and negated the need to use Boyce and Tripp roads.
Graham described the development as “pretty unfortunate.”
“I was hoping to come out of this meeting with everyone happy,” he said.
Instead of embracing a win-win solution, Jasmin Couillard said the board was confronted with a no-win decision.
“No matter how we vote … half the town is going to be mad at us,” she said.
It was Couillard who finally made the motion to trim the two roads from the trail network honoring the request of residents who were openly skeptical of the experiment and have claimed it lived down to their expectations last year.
Couillard’s motion hung out there for some time before board member Jessica Worn supplied the necessary second.
“This has been an extremely hard decision,” Worn said during the board’s brief discussion.
Graham kicked things off by stressing little would be gained by rehashing the polar opposite positions of those who live along Boyce and Tripp roads and ATV enthusiasts who would like to use them to get from here to there.
“We were elected to represent everyone in town,” Graham said. “Do we support a recreation activity, or do we support landowners who have been bothered by additional traffic and noise?”
Graham offered no hint which way he was leaning, though he did note a decision to remove the roads from the trail network wouldn’t guarantee ATVs wouldn’t continue to use them. Instead, he said, signs posted to limit speeds on the trail network would be removed and it would be up to property owners to call police and report unauthorized use.
That is the case on other town roads that aren’t part of the trail network.
Selectman Francis Covey, who is stepping down next month, said he feared the requested change would exacerbate the problems some residents have complained about and strip the town of the tools it had hoped would regulate behavior.
“I would hate to give up what little bit of control that we have,” he said.
When Graham called the question the board was initially deadlocked, with Couillard and Worn voting to drop the two roads from the trail system and Covey and Matthew Rouleau voting to retain them. Graham broke the tie, joining Couillard and Worn in a slim three-vote majority as the public portion of Monday night’s meeting came to a close.
Earlier in the virtual session board members agreed to purchase two new plow trucks, refurbish one fire truck and come up with the rest of the money needed to pay for refurbishing the fire department’s ladder truck last year.
Board members agreed to purchase both trucks from Clark’s Truck Center, which supplied the low bid. Each truck will cost $162,500, not counting an additional $12,000 expense for an extended warranty. The board plans to finance the $349,000 purchase over seven years, which mirrors the duration of the warranty.
Meanwhile board members approved plans to invest $130,000 in refurbishing and upgrading a 2006 tanker truck and an additional $20,000 to make the final payments on the ladder truck that was refurbished last year.
The plan was pitched by Fire Chief William Graham who said it represented an economical way to extend the life of an important piece of equipment while upgrading it to suit the department’s evolving needs. The truck’s chassis, he said, is in good shape and a new stainless steel body with features designed to address identified shortcomings would be a prudent investment.
The combined $150,000 approved by the board for the fire trucks will also be financed over seven years.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
