EAST MONTPELIER — The Washington Central School Board was told Wednesday night the district’s technology coordinator will be making an early exit, the deadline for responding to its early retirement offer has now closed, and it’s too early to tell whether an enrollment bubble in two virtual classes will require additional staffing.
The virtual meeting that began with a harsh critique of an administrative decision some teachers said put one of their colleagues in an impossible position ended with a closed-door discussion of that issue and Technology Coordinator Keith MacMartin’s abrupt resignation.
Attempts to reach MacMartin for comment were unsuccessful on Thursday and Superintendent Bryan Olkowski didn’t have much to add.
Olkowski said, MacMartin, whose resignation is effective Oct. 2, is “leaving on good terms” and working with the district’s technology department to ready for the transition.
With 88 of the district’s 693 pre-K-6 students currently learning remotely, and several hundred students at U-32 Middle and High School now taking some, or all, of their courses on-line, Olkowski said the district will move swiftly to find a replacement for MacMartin.
Olkowski was publicly blasted at the beginning of the meeting for blowing up a “compromise” that would have allowed a veteran U-32 math teacher to teach her classes remotely.
Four teachers, including Drew Junkins and Julie Kiefer, who co-chair the math department at U-32, spoke on behalf of a colleague Junkins said has an immunocompromised partner. The teacher, Junkins, said had planned to teach from home as part of the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative, but offered to teach her U-32 classes remotely when she learned the district was struggling to find someone to replace her.
Junkins blamed Olkowski for overruling a compromise agreed to by U-32 Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate. Essentially, he said, Olkowski said the teacher could either return to the classroom or take unpaid leave.
“Being told to teach in person and risk her family’s well-being or face the consequences has alienated one of our beloved members in our school community,” Junkins said. “Making someone choose between providing for their family and protecting them from the virus is not how we support each other.”
Kiefer agreed, suggesting the ultimatum represented an “impossible choice” for the teacher and had shaken staff morale and confidence in the district’s new superintendent.
“We have never done things this way,” Kiefer said. “We take care of each other always making our personal well-being of the community a priority.”
Board members agreed to discuss the matter in executive session, but took no action when they emerged.
On Thursday Olkowski said he couldn’t say anything other than any personnel decisions he has made have been based on legal advice and board-approved policies. He said he couldn’t comment on the status of any individual teacher.
Olkowski was able to update the board on response to an early retirement package it offered to 55 eligible faculty and staff back in May.
The offer was extended to employees who have worked at Washington Central for at least 15 years and whose age and years of service add up to at least 70. That list included 28 professional staff and 27 support staff.
Olkowski said there were 15 takers – seven professional staff and eight support staff – by Tuesday’s board-imposed deadline.
It isn’t yet clear based on those numbers how much the district expects to save by shedding senior staff at the end of the school year and hiring more economic replacements, or simply not filling the positions.
The package offered by the board guarantees those who accepted it will be receive 50 percent of their annual salary – paid in three annual installments – as well as one year of continued health insurance with the district paying 80 percent of the premiums for a single plan.
Olkowski said seven of the early retirees work at U-32, four are employed at East Montpelier Elementary School, another three at Berlin Elementary School and one works for the central office.
Board members were told enrollment in a district-staffed virtual academy, which is currently serving 88 pre-K-6 students, bears watching given bubbles in two of the five classes. Though there are 15 or fewer students in each of the virtual younger grades, there are 29 students in Kate Rob’s combined third- and fourth grade class and 24 fifth- and sixth-graders assigned to Lisa Hanna.
Olkowski said he is monitoring those numbers, which are still a moving target, and will soon have to decide whether recommend hiring additional staff.
“This is a really big decision in two weeks,” he said.
