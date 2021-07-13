WILLIAMSTOWN — The Select Board put a local bar’s plan to expand its liquor license to include a recently opened basement arcade on ice Monday night, suggesting it needs more information before seriously considering The Pub’s request.
With no one on hand to field questions from a board that had several, members agreed to table a request that came in the form of a letter Board Chair Rodney Graham said suggested the state Department of Liquor Control wouldn’t even consider the proposal until the town signed off on it.
That didn’t happen Monday night.
Putting aside the mechanics of how adult beverages would be conveyed from the bar upstairs to the just-opened game room — The Arcade — below, Graham wondered whether adding alcohol to the mix would spoil a “family-friendly” experience. He also questioned how The Arcade could get by with one exterior entrance.
“I don’t know how that passes,” he said.
Selectman Matt Rouleau agreed, suggesting it might be wise for The Pub’s owners to first consult with the state Fire Marshal.
“We don’t want to give them a liquor license until it’s considered a safe place for people to be,” he said.
The closest things to answers the board received was from Select Board member Clayton Woodworth who said he’d spoken with the owner and was told there is a second entrance to the basement that “for years has been buried behind the dumpsters” at the back of the building.
Code compliance issues aside, Rouleau and board members Jessica Worn and Jasmin Couillard had questions about how the proposed arrangement would work and Woodworth did his best to provide answers.
“Would they be adding another bar down there, or just allowing liquor from upstairs to go downstairs?” Worn asked.
Woodworth said he didn’t believe there were plans for a second bar.
“Is there access in the building from one floor to the other?” Rouleau asked.
“There used to be,” Woodworth replied.
“There will need to be,” Rouleau said, noting the alternative would be to allow waitstaff, patrons or both and carry drinks from The Pub, out onto the street around the corner and into the side entrance to The Arcade.
Though The Pub does have an outside consumption permit it is limited to the porch in front of the establishment and does not extend onto the street.
That’s a potential problem, according to Couillard, who was eager to hear more about the plan.
“We can’t tell them they can drink outside,”
Worn agreed clarity with respect to the plan and some signal the state is comfortable with it were crucial.
“I can’t say ‘yes’ without hearing what the state has to say,” she said.
While the board deferred action on The Pub’s request, members unanimously adopted one new ordinance and approved amendments to the town’s highway policy.
The newly adopted ordinance sets strict standards, a registration requirement and potentially civil penalties for chronically vacant buildings.
The board also approved a series of changes to the town’s highway policy. Among the more notable adjustments involve the reimbursement for mailboxes damaged during the winter and a reminder snow can’t be plowed across town roads.
The two will still pay up to $35 to replace damaged mailboxes, but only if they have been physically struck by plows — not the snow they are pushing.
The revised policy also limits the town’s exposure to upgrading roads in instances where the deeded right of way is narrower than today’s road standards. In those instances, the town won’t cover the cost of widening the road.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
