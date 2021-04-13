WILLIAMSTOWN — Owners of free-roaming farm animals will soon face fines and those whose actions require a fire department response will soon be billed for services rendered, but “unsafe buildings” are still safe in Williamstown. At least for now.
The Select Board adopted two new ordinances and tweaked a third on Monday night, but balked at the one some feared wouldn’t play well in a community where residents have staunchly opposed zoning through the years.
To be clear, no one is proposing the introduction of zoning rules and Chairman Rodney Graham told board members the “unsafe building ordinance” presented for their consideration was “copied” from Springfield and court tested.
“It’s a pretty well-drawn ordinance,” he said, kicking off a conversation that, initially steered clear of mentioning the poster-building for the ordinance — the vacant Victorian on Route 14 that once housed the Rosewood Inn.
Though the old inn was eventually mentioned and repeatedly referenced, Graham said the proposed ordinance was designed to give the town the ability to require owners of dilapidated, decayed and structurally challenged buildings to repair them, demolish them or fence them off.
“If they don’t, then the town would have the authority to order that building to be demolished and a lien would be on the property owner for that cost,” he explained.
Selectman Matthew Rouleau was the first to note that was a potentially slippery slope.
“We’ve got a town garage that a structural engineer has condemned that we haven’t done anything with at this point,” he said. “We’ve got to be reasonable, rational and cautious about people’s rights.”
Board member Jessica Worn agreed.
As written, Worn said the proposed ordinance could be used to target prominent properties, like the former Rosewood Inn on Route 14, and structurally compromised sheds and any number of other buildings.
“That’s kind of edging into zoning isn’t it?” she asked, noting those regulations have never fared well when put to a vote in Williamstown.
Right or wrong, Worn said residents have embraced an “it’s my property … I can do what I want with it” approach to land use.
“I don’t see it as a zoning issue, I see it as a safety issue,” Graham replied.
The response included one of several references to the former Rosewood Inn, prompting a reminder from Worn that the ordinance wasn’t written for one property and, she believed, was “wide open to interpretation.”
Rouleau said part of the problem is that “unsafe” can be subjective and wondered whether “vacant and abandoned” might be a better starting point.
“It seems a bit over-reaching for Williamstown,” he said, acknowledging Graham’s concern that materially changing the proposed ordinance would sacrifice one of its selling points.
“Whether it passes court muster or not, I can’t support it as it's written,” he said, noting he was only one vote.
Worn had already expressed her reservations and board members Clayton Woodworth and Jasmin Couillard said they too had concerns.
“I don’t support it,” Woodworth said.
Couillard was somewhat more subtle.
“It’s a little more than what … the people of Williamstown are going to want to put up with,” she predicted.
Graham said he expected board members would come to next month’s meeting prepared to suggest alternative language.
Though the unsafe building ordinance stalled at the start, the board adopted two other ordinances that will go into effect in 60 days.
Board members unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow the town to seek reimbursement for fire services rendered for incidents ranging from "unpermitted burns" to automobile accidents.
The second ordinance gives the town authority to fine owners of domestic animals — from chickens and sheep to pigs and cows — caught “running at large” up to $800, not counting costs associated with impounding and treating those animals.
Worn questioned the need for an ordinance she said doesn’t exist in many other towns, and Rouleau successfully pressed for an amendment dropping language that created an exception for animals who were protecting themselves or their young.
Graham said the ordinance will give the town the authority to deal with animals, like a heifer he said made the trek from Tunbridge to Williamstown a few summers ago, or a sheep from Washington that was scooped up and impounded in Williamstown more recently.
Also, it would apply to the pig Town Manager Jackie Higgins said chased a “terrified” jogger down Stone Road last year.
“That (pig) wasn’t protecting its own — that was just a mean pig,” she said.
Though Worn voted against the ordinance, it passed, 4-1.
The board unanimously approved three previously agreed-to amendments to the town’s ATV ordinance. At the request of residents, Tripp and Boyce roads were deleted from the trail network and McCarthy Road was added.
Though the board didn’t vote on either item, it expressed support for the concept of investing $350,000 in pandemic-related funding in upgrading the structurally challenged town garage and for a proposal to install a cell tower on land Larry Hebert owns overlooking Business Center Road.
Given the town’s sometimes sketchy cell service, Rouleau said endorsing a new tower was a no-brainer.
“We’d be run out of town if we had an opportunity to put a cell tower up and we didn’t do it,” he said.
Board members also expressed support for a companion plan to co-locate a solar array on Hebert’s property.
Higgins said only the top of the tower and perhaps a small portion of the solar array Hebert is considering would be visible from some vantage points in the village.
