EAST MONTPELIER — A week after rejecting Interim Superintendent Jen Miller-Arsenault’s “student-centered” recommendation involving when summer vacation should start in their five-town district, members of the Washington Central School Board embraced a teacher-endorsed alternative.
As was the case last week, Wednesday night’s vote — 7-2 with two abstentions — wasn’t unanimous, and reflected a divide between members concerned about the “morale” of “fatigued” teachers and those worried about short-changing students.
At issue was when the school year should end — both for students, as well as for teachers and staff.
Miller-Arsenault’s initial recommendation — one that would have extended the school year for students into the third full week of June — met with resistance from the teachers union.
Responding to an April 26 letter they received from members of the union’s executive committee, the board voted, 7-4, to send Miller-Arsenault “back to the drawing board” last week.
Asked to return with options, Miller-Arsenault did Wednesday night — one that will require a recently requested state waiver for two of the district’s six schools which, for the third straight year, fall short of the 180 student-days called for in board-approved calendars.
This year’s calendar — one approved by the board more than a year ago — tentatively contemplated June 16 would be the last day of school for students, while allowing flagging June 17 to June 23 as “contingency days.”
Miller-Arsenault’s initial proposal would have used some of those contingency days — three for students attending elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, and four for students at U-32 Middle & High School. Approval of that proposal would have moved all six schools closer to the district’s 180-day target, and while none would have met it, all would have satisfied the statutory requirement of 175 student-days.
Absent a waiver, Miller-Arsenault requested after last week’s board meeting, East Montpelier Elementary School and Berlin Elementary School would fall just short of that requirement and U-32 would barely meet it.
The problem can be traced back to the beginning of the school year when separate COVID-19-related closures had East Montpelier students “learning from home” for four days and students in Berlin doing the same for three days. The state indicated those days could not be counted toward the 175-day minimum.
While board members spent more time talking about the district’s 180-day calendar — one some argued is longer than many surrounding school districts whose school years will all end the week of June 17 — few focused on satisfying the statutory minimum, which is all Washington Central has done since the start of the pandemic.
School Director Diane Nichols-Fleming was among those swayed by the union’s objection to Miller-Arsenault’s initial recommendation.
Teachers, Nichols-Fleming said, are experiencing “incredible burnout and exhaustion” as the school year enters the home stretch and while she values the many roles public schools play in the lives of students, she was more concerned with staff.
“I hear the system creaking under the stress,” she said.
That was the majority view, though some, including Chair Flor Diaz-Smith, were troubled by a proposal that elevated the desires of the district’s paid professionals over those of the students it serves.
“I do feel strongly that this is not ‘student-centered’ and it … doesn’t maximize learning for kids,” Diaz-Smith said, stressing that should not be interpreted as a lack of appreciation for the district’s dedicated staff, nor an attempt to minimize what she acknowledged was another “hard year.”
For the second straight week Diaz-Smith didn’t vote with the majority, though she said she would support the decision.
Miller-Arsenault said she had hoped to report her waiver requests had been approved, but as of Wednesday night it was still pending.
“I have assurance those days will be granted,” she said.
Based on the board’s decision, the last day of school for students across the district will be June 17, and the earlier plan that they return the following Monday have been scrapped.
That resolves a conflict with the newest federal holiday — Juneteenth — which falls on a Sunday this year and would be celebrated on Monday, June 20.
Three year-ending in-service days for teachers will be held on June 21 through 23.
According to Miller-Arsenault teachers who are contractually required to work up to 190 days, will wind up working between 184 and 186 days based on school closures that weren’t related to the pandemic. That won’t affect their compensation, she said.
The same is true of the district’s instructional support staff and food service employees, whose work years will be slightly shorter than required by contract.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.