MONTPELIER — It was way more marathon than sprint, but a school board that previously committed $1.5 million in surplus funds to upgrade the cinder track that circles one of the athletic fields at Montpelier High School agreed to commit $400,000 more.

Amid what several described as mounting “misinformation” about the much-discussed project, members — some more reluctantly than others — voted to earmark more of a fund balance they were told an audit is expected to reveal has swelled to nearly $3.9 million.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.