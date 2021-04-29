EAST MONTPELIER — Employees of the Washington Central Unified Union School District — all 350 of them — will each receive a $1,000 “bonus” for keeping the district’s six schools running in near-normal fashion during a year that was anything but.
The School Board, which was later divided about whether to instruct administrators to revisit recent reductions in the district’s music and art programs, was united when it came to rewarding faculty and staff for their work this year.
Unlike the one-time $1,000 bonus the Montpelier Roxbury School Board recently negotiated with its teachers, the additional compensation the Washington Central board approved during its virtual meeting Wednesday night was not tethered to the collective bargaining process and extended to all district employees.
Contacted for clarification moments after the meeting adjourned, Chairwoman Flor Diaz-Smith confirmed the bonuses would be paid to “all district employees” — from administrators, teachers and paraprofessionals to clerical, custodial and cafeteria staff.
“It’s for everyone,” she said
Diaz-Smith said the board wanted to acknowledge the “dedication and extra work” that allowed the district to maximize in-person instruction at elementary schools in Berlin, Calais, East Montpelier, Middlesex and Worcester, as well as U-32 Middle and High School, since last September.
“We appreciate that it was a hard year for everybody,” she said.
In a more token gesture, the board agreed to spend up to $1,000 on Teacher Appreciation Week, which starts Monday.
Both decisions, which followed a lengthy executive session held at the start of the meeting, were unanimous. So was the vote to trim one day from the school year — a move that will see students dismissed for the summer on June 17 — a Thursday — and teachers the following day. The original calendar would have required teachers to return on Monday, June 21.
However, subtraction fueled division when talk turned to recently approved cuts to music and arts programs.
Those cuts, which involve portions of two positions at Berlin Elementary School and a plan to redeploy one of them to teach students in two schools, wasn’t well-received earlier this month.
That didn’t change Wednesday night as board members debated whether to instruct school administrators to reconsider the reductions some argued were the product of a less-than-transparent process.
The vote couldn’t have been closer.
After overcoming technical difficulties, School Director Karoline May snapped what appeared to be a 6-6 tie, by siding with those who wanted the reductions reviewed. However, May did so with the clearly stated caveat that her support for a fresh look at reductions should not be interpreted as a request to reverse course. Though May was one of two board members who voted against the reductions during a special meeting last month, she said if administrators remain convinced they are warranted, she was comfortable with them saying so.
Others — including the three-member contingent from Berlin — weren’t.
Pitched as an equity-based decision driven by declining enrollment and limited resources in the five-town district, School Director Vera Frazier said the reductions would water down music and art offerings that were the product of years of investment by Berlin taxpayers prior to the state-mandated merger.
Instead of weakening the programs Berlin intentionally built, Frazier suggested the board consider increasing offerings at other elementary schools.
School Director Chris McVeigh, who, like May, represents Middlesex on the board and cast the only other vote against the reductions, said he remained troubled by them
“Does ‘equity’ mean diminishing opportunity?” he asked. “It sounds like a ‘race to the median.’”
Others, including board members Jonas Eno-Van Fleet and Lindy Johnson, complained about a lack of transparency and communication with respect to a decision made without soliciting input from the community or staff.
While Diaz-Smith acknowledged communication could have been better, she said it was clear from a letter signed by the school principals that the staffing adjustments were a carefully considered attempt to iron out inequities between schools while meeting the educational needs of all students.
“It was intentional,” she said.
Diaz-Smith worried overruling administrators with respect to staffing decisions would set a bad precedent.
Johnson said she wasn’t convinced the change was well thought out, believed input should have been solicited from staff and suggested the positions could be restored with on-time money for the coming school year.
“I’m really upset that we’re not listening to our constituents and I don’t feel our leadership team feels comfortable speaking out,” she said.
The board narrowly voted to ask administrators to review the reductions and later heard from two residents — both from Berlin — who echoed the suggestion that no changes be made this year.
Those comments came at the very end of a meeting that lasted nearly four hours. Board members agreed to abandon the relatively new practice of entertaining public comment at the end of board meetings, in favor of starting their meetings 15 minutes earlier to accommodate residents who have something to say.
That had been past practice and Johnson said forcing residents to endure an entire board meeting to ask a question or voice a concerns was “extremely rude” in her view.
Board members agreed to try starting earlier in an effort to hear from people first without letting those comments overtake their scheduled business.
