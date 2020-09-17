MONTPELIER — School Resource Officer Diane Mathews is welcome to come when she’s called, but the School Board unanimously agreed Wednesday night that she and other on-duty officers are otherwise unwelcome at the district’s four schools.
A summer-long campaign calling for the elimination of the school-based police officer’s position continued Wednesday night and this time a board, whose members had thus far only listened, agreed it was finally time to act.
On a night when the board acknowledged receipt of a petition said to be signed by nearly 350 people, it heard from several more residents who also object to the presence of an armed officer in local schools.
Those virtual participants included a few former students, a couple of concerned parents, an award-winning teacher and a retired educator. All urged the board to heed their calls to end the district’s long-standing relationship with the Montpelier Police Department and invest the money saved — about $45,500 this year — in mental health and social workers and creating a restorative justice model for the school system.
Though the board isn’t quite there yet, School Directors Emma Bay-Hansen and Jill Remick said they’d heard — and seen — enough to warrant some immediate action.
“It has been made very clear to me that this is not a moment that can wait any longer,” Remick said after Bay-Hansen made the case for at least temporarily suspending the district’s relationship with the police department and sidelining the school resource officer until further notice.
Remick acknowledged the move wouldn’t solve issues raised by those who have complained the presence of an officer — any officer — in school is a source of unacceptable anxiety to students of color.
“It’s a strong first signal,” she said.
Remick said she was “jarred” by photos of an armed police officer — presumably Mathews — on the playground at Union Elementary School last week.
“I found that tone deaf at best and pretty deliberately sending a signal at worst,” she said. “I sure hope it was just tone deaf. They were not in the street directing traffic, they were on the playground at Union (Elementary School).”
Remick argued the police presence on the playground was “a slap in the face” to residents who have complained for months about how that position is perceived by students of color.
The photo was referred to earlier in the meeting by Hunter Dutton.
Dutton, who graduated from Montpelier High School earlier this year, said students of color deserved a police-free playground.
“When they look outside the windows of their classrooms, they don’t get to see their friends congregating for recess any more, they see armed soldiers — police officers — people whom they are taught to fear,” he said. “The people whom they see on the television killing people all over the nation.”
Bay-Hansen said her daughter was on the playground at the time and shared Remick’s concern about the police officer’s presence.
“I do not personally feel the need for an armed police officer wearing a bullet-proof vest to be standing on the playground while my daughter is trying, on her second day of school in a global pandemic, to play on the playground,” she said.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel acknowledged concerns that have been repeatedly raised by some, while noting others have expressed competing views, the city is invested in the school resource officer’s position, and district administrators have come to rely on it.
“This is an incredibly complicated matter,” she said, suggesting it isn’t one reallocating resources will solve.
Bonesteel said the district already employs four social workers, four and a half guidance counselors, two behavior specialists and a board certified behavior analyst and none of them can perform some of the functions expected of the school resource officer.
Bay-Hansen pushed back.
“It doesn’t feel super-complicated to me,” she said, noting most surrounding school districts don’t have resource officers, there should be a thorough community conversation about whether the local school district needs one, and police will come if they’re called.
“In the meantime, it’s important to send the message that we don’t want the school resource officer … right now,” Bay-Hansen said.
Board members were pretty much on the same page from the start, but it took them more than an hour to settle on a motion that reflected their shared intent.
It was a mouthful.
The board unanimously agreed to “form a study committee to complete a thorough analysis of the intended and unintended impacts that the presence of police officers and the SRO position” has on the community and the schools. It also agreed the committee should “gather public input and use it to define aims and expectations for school safety, justice and the role and conduct of police in and around schools.”
In the interim, the board instructed Bonesteel to “limit the physical presence of the SRO and other police officers whenever possible.”
School opened last week, and Bonesteel told board members there have already been times when the assistance of the resource officer would have been required and warned that limiting the physical presence will highlight the occasions when police respond.
“When the SRO is on campus, you will get emails,” she predicted.
Bonesteel said privacy laws would prevent her from explaining police presence in those cases.
Under a long-standing arrangement with the police department, an officer — currently Mathews — is assigned to the district during the school year and fulfills a broad range of functions from traffic control and truancy to vandalism and bomb scares.
Bonesteel stressed the school resource officer has no role in suspensions and other student disciplinary matters.
Based on Wednesday’s decision, the board plans to appoint a committee to fully explore the issue when it meets Oct. 2. The composition of the committee will be determined at that time.
The board’s decision capped a meeting that began with Dutton and others renewing the call to eliminate the school resource officer.
Caitlin Brower-Moore and Kaia Santana were among them.
“I do not think an armed guard serves a purpose on our campus in any way, shape or form,” Brower-Moore said, arguing the money saved could be spent in more productive ways.
Santana agreed, stressing her problem was with the position, not the person.
“Educators not officers should be the ones teaching, training and caring for our kids,” she said suggesting “social interactions” with police could occur in other more appropriate settings.
