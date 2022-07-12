WILLIAMSTOWN – Plans to raze and replace an aging and undersized town garage lurched forward Monday night when the Williamstown Select Board agreed to use a one-time infusion of pandemic-related federal funding to advance the long-discussed project.
The money — roughly $342,000 the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — won’t come close to covering the cost of a new garage. However, board members agreed, it will put a detectable dent in the size of the bond issue voters could be asked to approve as early as March.
Town Meeting Day is the tentative target for presenting voters with a plan to replace the functionally obsolete building considered too old to repair and too small to house all of the expensive equipment used to maintain local roads.
A newly delivered loader joins four dump trucks, a one-ton truck, a grader and an excavator on the site of the three-bay garage Town Manager Jackie Higgins said Tuesday was built in “barn-raising” fashion several decades ago.
On Monday night, Higgins told board members they were free to put all of the town’s ARPA funds toward the town garage project as that was the strong preference of voters who filled out a Town Meeting Day survey in March.
Board members unanimously agreed to spend all the ARPA money on the garage project, while acknowledging the availability of an additional $75,000 in the town’s building reserve fund.
That’s a solid start toward what some suggested could easily be a $1 million project — one that hasn’t yet incurred any soft costs associated with design.
“We’re one-third of the way there,” Selectman Chris Peloquin said after Higgins confirmed the garage project was an eligible use for all of the ARPA funds.
Higgins provided the board with plans for the six-bay garage built in South Royalton in 2003 and a much more recent “drive-through” facility built in nearby Chelsea.
Those detailed plans, coupled with photographs of an assortment of other town garages, served what Peloquin described as “an excellent starting point” for a time-sensitive discussion given deadlines associated with committing and spending the ARPA money.
“We need to step up and move forward,” he said.
Though board members were told the funds don’t need to be obligated until Dec. 31, 2024 and spent until Dec. 31, 2026, resident Chris Dessureau suggested the sooner there is a conceptual plan and a preliminary estimate involving what the project might cost the better.
According to Dessureau, that argued against recruiting a committee what multi-million dollar constructions companies with engineers would likely do for free in hopes of landing what he predicted will be a $1 million project.
Selectman Rodney Graham pushed back. He advocated for a process similar to the one used in the run-up to the 2013 bond vote that paved the way for construction of the public safety building where Monday night’s meeting was held.
“I think you’re making a big mistake if you don’t involve the townspeople when you’re planning a 20-year bond,” he said.
Dessureau said that wasn’t what he was suggesting, but believed enlisting the assistance of a contractor to conduct a needs assessment and develop a possible plans for the property would be a time-saving first step.
“Time is of the essence,” he said, equating the process outlined by Graham to “wheel-spinning” and suggesting starting with “plans from professionals” would give the public something tangible to react to.
“We need to get the ball rolling,” he said, noting the board’s once-a-month meeting schedule could slow the process and its difficulty filling open positions could stall it at the start.
Peloquin was torn. He admitted there was merit to what Dessureau said, but ultimately agreed forming a committee to define the scope of the project was a prudent first step.
“Let’s get what we think we need first,” he said.
Selectman Chris Wade agreed, suggesting the town’s road crew, which was returned to full strength before the night was over, should be consulted.
“Nobody spends more time over there and knows what they need … more than they do,” he said of the road crew.
Given the scale and likely cost of the project, Wade agreed the process should start with an opportunity for public participation.
“It’s a lot of money we’re going to spend,” he said. “I think it’s important everybody is involved.”
Site selection doesn’t appear to be an issue, though Graham said redeveloping the current site would leave the town with no garage for a construction season.
If the board plans to warn a bond vote in March it has about six months to work through the process that hasn’t yet started. Plans would need to be in place and a firm cost estimate in hand by mid-January in order to meet the Town Meeting Day warning requirements.
Following a meeting-ending executive session, board members agreed to hire former road foreman Mike St. Lawrence to fill a vacancy on the last vacancy on the town’s five-member road crew. St. Lawrence resigned in May and crew member David Wilder was promoted to replace him as foreman. St. Lawrence will now return and work under Wilder.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
