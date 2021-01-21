MONTPELIER — A frustrated School Board unanimously agreed to ask voters in Montpelier and Roxbury to approve a $25.8 million budget that would finance the operation of their pre-K-12 school system during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Board members agreed the spending plan they adopted during their virtual meeting Wednesday night will require explanation and, given the dramatically different impacts its approval is expected to have on tax rates in Montpelier and Roxbury, Chairman Jim Murphy predicted that won’t be easy.
“It’s complicated,” Murphy said. “People don’t understand why a small budget increase ... can result in a very large tax increase.”
Here’s where those Roxbury homeowners can breathe easier, because last-minute adjustments designed to blunt a previously projected 17.6-cent rate hike facing their Capital City counterparts padded the rate reduction forecast for their community. Two weeks after projecting an unexpected uptick in Roxbury’s common level of appraisal (CLA) was largely responsible for a 3.8-cent rate reduction, Business Manager Grant Geisler told board members the Roxbury rate is now expected to drop by 6.5 cents.
The story is different in Montpelier where the CLA — a property value-based calculation the state uses to equalize education tax rates from one community to the next — slipped from 86.86% of fair market value to 84.44% of fair market value. That change accounts for 5.3 cents of what Geisler is now projected to be a 14.4-cent rate hike in the education tax rate paid by Montpelier homeowners.
Three budget adjustments proposed by Geisler and embraced by the board trimmed the previously projected tax rates by 3.2 cents in Montpelier and 2.7 cents in Roxbury.
The most notable change involved a decision to use an extra $160,000 of a just audited undesignated $2.7 million surplus as an added source of budget revenue. Earlier drafts of the budget reflected a plan to use $240,000 of the fund balance — the one adopted by the board plans to use $400,000.
Meanwhile, Geisler said he was comfortable taking the calculated risk that the “property dollar equivalent yield,” will eventually be set $100 higher than Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio recommended last month.
“I don’t think this a high risk,” he said.
Using additional surplus funds, banking on a better dollar yield — a key component in a complex formula used to calculate tax rates — and an unexpected savings of roughly $11,500 in tuition to the Central Vermont Career Center, enabled Geisler to trim the tax increase previously projected for Montpelier by 3.2 cents and increase the rate reduction forecast for Roxbury by 2.7 cents.
Geisler noted the 14.4-cent rate hike now forecast for Montpelier reflects an 8.3% increase. That, he said, is below the projected statewide average — 9% — and comfortably less than the 10.2% increase reflected in the earlier draft.
Montpelier resident Tina Muncy opened Wednesday’s session by suggesting that was a good start, while asking board members to think about residents who are out of work due to the pandemic, businesses that may be struggling, and those living on fixed incomes.
“Eight percent is a lot of money,” she said.
Board members were told cutting the budget wouldn’t put a detectable dent in the projected rate increase and using more of the surplus would be a mistake — essentially, postponing a problem Geisler said is largely due to factors over which the board has no control.
According to Geisler 11.3 cents of the projected 14.4-cent rate increase fall into that category with the drop in the city’s CLA accounting for 5.3 cents of it. Despite his rosier estimate, the dollar yield is still expected to drop by $135 triggering a corresponding 2.4-cent increase in the tax rate.
Geisler said a slight reduction in the number of equalized pupils adds another 1.2 cents to the tax rate increase and a drop in the state incentive — from 4 to 2 cents — accounts for 2 cents of the increase.
“The numbers are out of our control,” Murphy agreed, describing the revised spending plan recommended by Geisler and Superintendent Libby Bonesteel as “a very responsible, hold-the-line budget.”
It’s just one that would require an out-sized tax increase for one of its two communities despite the fact that education spending is ticking up a modest 2%.
“I think we need to do a lot of work between now and Town Meeting Day to effectively communicate what this budget means for our schools and our community,” Murphy said.
Murphy got not argument from others on the board who agreed deep cuts would do more to limit educational opportunities for the district’s students than they would to reduce the projected tax increase.
“This is an incredibly frustrating position to be in,” said School Director Emma Bay-Hansen, who suggested it might be time for the state to revisit the way it funds schools.
Though the budget approved by the board does not include funding for a school resource officer, no decision with respect to that controversial position has yet been made and it could be restored using surplus funds. Discussion of that position is scheduled for the board’s Feb. 3 meeting.
In other business Wednesday night, board members accepted the resignation of Main Street Middle School Principal Pierre Cotton. Hired last year, Cotton, who is pursuing a principal job in another district, recently announced his plans to step down at the end of the school year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
