WILLIAMSTOWN — It isn’t yet clear whether Helen Duke’s dream was dashed, but the Select Board didn’t look a gift house in the mouth Monday night — accepting a Massachusetts man’s unsolicited offer to deed a dilapidated three-story Steamboat Gothic Queen Anne to the town.
Once operated as the Rosewood Inn, the sprawling structure has been Williamstown’s biggest blighted building for several years. It inspired a recently adopted vacant buildings ordinance that Town Manager Jackie Higgins was in the process of enforcing with respect to the property when owner Richard Eldridge contacted her hours before Monday night’s board meeting.
Eldridge, Higgins explained, said he was recently released from a contract that was in place while Central Vermont Habitat Humanity was exploring the possibility of redeveloping the property and was prepared to gift it to the town. That offer was included in a brief email Eldridge sent to Higgins shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday and was a last-minute addition to the board’s warned agenda.
Duke attended the meeting for other reasons, but was present for the session-ending discussion involving a property she has dreamed of restoring and reopening as a bed and breakfast. It’s one, she told the board, that would feature a “tea room” at first and might eventually offer dinners on Friday and Saturday nights and where she and her husband, Horace, would establish a third-floor residence.
Duke urged board members to delay their acceptance of Eldridge’s offer for a day so she could contact him and possibly acquire the property for a price they had previously discussed as part of informal conversations that date back more than a decade.
“I’m sure the town would want more money than what Richard (Eldridge) offered it to us for,” she said.
Duke didn’t disclose the potential purchase price, but expressed her strong preference to deal directly with Eldridge and her hope the board would give her time to contact him first thing Tuesday morning.
The request posed a conundrum for board members who expressed interest in accommodating Duke’s request, but concern that doing so might prompt Eldridge to rescind his offer without selling the property to Duke.
Board Chair Rodney Graham said he felt for Duke, but didn’t relish the prospect of an “eyesore” remaining an eyesore because the board didn’t act when it had the chance.
“Consider what kind of (expletive deleted) we would get if we lost this opportunity,” he said, suggesting the board could explore what to do with the property after getting control of it.
Members agreed that might involve selling it to Duke — an option they could further explore after taking title to the prominent local building that has overlooked the stretch of Route 14 that doubles as Main Street in Williamstown since 1898.
Higgins said the price was right and suggested the board heed the advice of Harold Sinclair, a now-deceased farmer from Bradford who was a long-time family friend.
“‘Take anything if it’s free, even is you have to bury it,’” she said.
After some back-and-forth that yielded questions that couldn’t be answered Monday night, board members unanimously voted to accept Eldridge’s offer. The questions involved the board’s discretion with respect to disposition of the property once the town takes title to it.
Higgins said Tuesday she communicated the board’s decision to Eldridge first thing Tuesday morning and a deed was being drafted transferring ownership of the run-down inn to the town. The town, she said, would be responsible for registering the vacant building as required by the new ordinance and for boarding and shoring it up while it weighs what to do with it.
Duke has an idea and told board members Monday night she was aware the building needs a lot of work.
“We know the mess it’s in,” she said. “We’ve seen it.”
Selectman Matt Rouleau, a builder by trade, feared the old inn is something of a “white elephant” — one that would take a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of money to restore.
“That would take me, with a crew of five guys, $2 million and a year and a half to make … new again,” he said, adding: “But it would be beautiful.”
Board member Jasmyn Couillard said she hoped that could happen.
“There’s so many people in town that … want to see … something (done with it),” she said of the old inn. “They don’t want to see it demolished because it is part of the town’s history.”
All agreed controlling the property was a necessary first step and chose not to squander the opportunity that presented itself.
Higgins said Tuesday as soon as the quit-claim deed is drafted and executed, that step will be complete and the board could explore its options.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
