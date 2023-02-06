Nineteen athletes from across the country who are blind or visually impaired took to the slopes of Pico Mountain in Mendon this weekend for the post-pandemic return of the United States Association of Blind Athletes Winter Festival.
The event, hosted in collaboration with Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, celebrated its 14th year after being unable to meet since February 2020.
“After the pandemic, everyone has been so excited to get back to programming, to get back to in-person, and I think the importance of in-person connection is really highlighted at these events,” said USABA Sports Program Coordinator Marybai Huking. “Within the blind community, people are spread out all over the country, so any opportunity to come together like this becomes even more magnified in its importance for people.”
Accompanied by Vermont Adaptive’s trained guides, new and experienced skiers and snowboarders attended the event, some trying the sport for their first time without sight.
Shianti Lee, a snowboarder from California and event attendee of eight years, first met Robert Sanchas, a skier from Rhode Island, during his first trip to the festival in 2019. The two quickly formed a friendship and now ride alongside one another each year, pushing one another to keep trying new things.
“(Shianti) is literally the heart and soul of what this event is about. She comes from California, and last time she had a snowstorm (back home). The airports were shut down, but she said, ‘No, no, no. I’m still going.” And she did. That is the epitome of what this does. It brings us all together,” Sanchas said. “It’s just like an extended family. You don’t have to explain, ‘No, I can’t see that.’”
Both agreed that while they love the sport, what brings them back each year is the community, the support and the relationships they have built with guides and fellow athletes.
“Honestly, this (event) has been a kind of a reintegration because I’ve isolated a lot. This experience forces me to participate and interact,” Lee said. “I can’t say enough about the volunteers. It’s an amazing support system. They’re always there to help. And not only do we have support here, but when we’re at the hotel, there’s a group that helps us while we’re there as well.”
While athletes originally were supposed to be on the mountain all day Saturday and Sunday, Saturday’s frigid temperatures forced athletes to seek out another adventure activity — rock climbing at Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center in Rutland.
Huking said despite the change of plans, athletes took the challenge on headfirst and had a blast learning the new skill.
“One of the cool things everyone has said throughout the weekend is that we adapt to whatever the (challenge) is. We adapt sports, we adapt to the weather, we adapt to the schedule. And I think that attitude of ‘We’re just going to figure something out’ that comes from having disabilities, also helps you adapt in different ways in life,” Huking said.
Also featured during the event was a chance for athletes to practice with Vermont Adaptive’s auditory rifle system.
The system is the same one used for competition in the Nordic Combined in the Paralympics and enables visually impaired athletes to aim and shoot an electronic rifle by hearing. Using a headset, athletes hear different tones when the rifle is moved, with the center of the target being the highest tone.
According to Vermont Adaptive’s Director of Communications Kim Jackson, the inclusion of the auditory rifle system stems back to the roots of the USABA Winter Festival — providing athletes with a chance learn a paralympic sport.
“(The festival) started as an idea that there’s a way to take folks who are blind or visually impaired who want to start a channel for their recreational sport and possibly take it through the steps that might lead them into the paralympic world,” Jackson said. “Hence the reason why we’ve introduced the rifle — to showcase some of that level of sport to people who may aspire to that competition level.”
Above all, Huking said USABA’s unique partnership with Vermont Adaptive provides an empowering opportunity for visually impaired athletes to participate in a sport they love and build long-lasting, meaningful connections.
“(Athletes) travel for this because this is an incredible program, and they love coming out here. They also travel because there aren’t a ton of opportunities to connect and be part of a community,” Huking said. “Within this event, everyone has fostered so many important connections. And I think what we hope to see people doing, and what a lot of them do, is they stay in touch with one another.”
