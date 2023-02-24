BARRE — When it comes to a budget process its members believe was botched for wildly different reasons, the Barre Unified School Board found a sliver of common ground during its latest testy session.
There was broad agreement Thursday night that what has played out in Barre during the past several weeks is a textbook example about how not to build a school budget.
On that, board members, who have struggled to agree about anything in recent months, were briefly on the same page with a suddenly shrinking administrative team one described as “insubordinate.”
Less than two weeks before an election that will determine the fate of a controversial $54 million budget proposal and change the composition of the deeply divided board responsible for adopting it, school directors and administrators dropped dueling narratives just long enough to lament the odd spot that they are in.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey delivered what may have been the understatement of the evening about 90 minutes into a meeting that opened with another call from Sonya Spaulding to resign as chair of a board that won’t meet again until it elects a new chair March 9.
“Nobody’s happy with where we are with this … budget,” Hennessey said, expressing a sentiment Spaulding later echoed as the public portion of the meeting gave way to a closed-door discussion of Hennessey’s annual evaluation and a report on an investigation into a recent public records request.
Hennessey’s candid observation kicked off a brief rebuttal to statements made by some of the unhappy board members.
School Director Paul Malone, a veteran board member, said he is deeply troubled by a flawed process he argued could easily have been avoided and should never be repeated.
“This cannot happen again,” Malone said.
On that very narrow point Malone, Business Manager Lisa Perreault and pretty much everyone in attendance agreed.
“This process can never happen again the way it did,” Perreault said.
On one hand, Malone and others who voted in favor of the budget that reflects a 1.5% increase in spending say Hennessey and Perreault essentially ignored a finance committee directive they recommend reductions to hit the target in a timely fashion.
Instead of doing what was asked when it was asked, Malone said administrators presented an alternative budget that reflected a 5% increase, unnecessarily rushed the board’s decision and belatedly prepared a 1.5% version, which by then had already been approved.
Malone equated the long list of cuts — several of them predictably unpopular — to a “shock-and-awe campaign” that spawned a second round of deliberations that could have occurred before the budget was adopted.
“We’re discussing things after the fact,” Malone complained. “This is insubordinate behavior as far as I'm concerned. We gave a directive … the board wanted to know what these numbers were.”
That is one perspective.
With some help from Spaulding and School Director Sarah Pregent, Hennessey sought to flesh out the other, while acknowledging a “breakdown in communications that went both ways.”
Hennessey said he didn’t dispute Malone’s timeline but suggested the finance committee’s 1.5% recommendation came late in the game — after administrators agreed to attempt to limit what was a near-7% spending increase at the time to less than 5%.
Hennessey said the 5% budget was viewed as something of a compromise between board members comfortable with the 7% version and those suggesting the increase should be limited to 2% or less.
Pregent, who serves on the finance committee, but was unable to attend the Jan. 3 meeting when it agreed to recommend the 1.5% increase, said the decision created what she characterized as an impossible task.
“It (identifying $2.5 million in budget reductions) cannot be done in three days,” she said, expressing a sentiment shared by Spaulding.
Hennessey agreed, conceding he should have said so at the time.
“I wish we were clear that getting to 1.5% was not going to be doable … by Jan. 6,” he said.
Hennessey said the reductions ultimately proposed were carefully considered and not intended to operate the district’s schools within the board-approved parameters not to generate “shock and awe.”
“There was never any ill intent on this,” he said.
Hennessey repeatedly has said administrators do not support the reductions that were proposed and would have preferred the alternative they presented in the wake of the Jan. 3 finance committee meeting.
Since then, the leaner budget was narrowly adopted, and some board members have publicly lobbied for its defeat in hopes of boosting the $54 million bottom line.
Tempers have flared and opinions have differed on whether the budget that is on the Town Meeting Day ballot in Barre and Barre Town can comfortably cover the cost of running the pre-K-12 school system.
That running debate resumed Thursday night as a proposal to restore some of the recently proposed reductions continued to take shape.
Working with administrators, the finance committee has identified $238,000 in mutually agreed upon budget savings that should allow some of the more contentious cuts to be restored. That process is ongoing, other suggestions have been made and are being evaluated.
One of the cuts that likely won’t be restored is funding for the communications director’s position held by Josh Allen. The board accepted Allen’s resignation Thursday night. They also accepted the resignation of Pierre Laflamme, co-principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
LaFlamme has accepted a job as middle school principal in Bethel.
Meanwhile, Marlon Maylor, co-principal at Spaulding High School, is one of three finalists in the running to be the next principal of Burlington High School.
With Laflamme leaving, and the possible loss of Maylor, the potential for administrative savings was floated during the board’s budget discussion.
Though the district’s annual meeting is March 6, Thursday night was the board’s final meeting before the March 7 polling.
With Pregent and School Director Tim Boltin both opting not to run for reelection to their respective seats this year, the board will welcome at least two and perhaps as many as four new members, as a result of Town Meeting Day voting.
Four candidates — Michael Boutin, Sarah Helman, Benjamin Moore and Christopher Roberts — are running for the Barre board seats now held by Pregent and Boltin.
There are also a pair of contested races for two Barre Town boards seats. One pits Malone against Mindy Woodworth. The other is a head-to-head matchup between long-time board member Alice Farrell and Emily Wheeler.
