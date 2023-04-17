BARRE — A Connecticut man accused of vandalizing vehicles across the state and assaulting officers has been released after he was found not competent to stand trial last year for a second time.
Micael S. Bizuneh, 34, of Hartford, Connecticut, was released Friday on an order of non-hospitalization. Bizuneh had been facing charges in Washington, Caledonia, Windham, Addison, Chittenden and Bennington counties alleging he had purposely damaged vehicles. Bizuneh also was accused of assaulting a police officer in Montpelier and a corrections officer at the prison in St. Johnsbury.
A hospitalization hearing was held on Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre, where State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly and Jack McCullough, Bizuneh’s legal aid attorney, submitted an order of non-hospitalization for Bizuneh which would address all the charges he had been facing. He had been held on $10,000 bail since February 2022.
The order would see Bizuneh released and the charges against him dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be re-filed at a later date. Bizuneh is required to participate in treatment under the order and could end up hospitalized for up to 90 days if he does not abide by the order.
In his order in June finding Bizuneh not competent to stand trial, Judge Justin Jiron, serving in Caledonia County, said Bizuneh was examined by forensic psychiatrist Dr. John Hearn. The judge said Hearn determined Biznueh is not competent to stand trial because Bizuneh suffers from schizophrenia, depression and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The doctor reported these issues prevent Bizuneh from being able to rationally understand court proceedings. Bizuneh reportedly smashes windshields because he hears voices telling him he’s being followed by the FBI and damaging vehicles gets the bureau to back off by drawing attention to Bizuneh.
Bizuneh initially was ordered hospitalized in March 2021 after being found not competent to stand trial on the charges he faced in Washington County alleging he had vandalized vehicles and buildings. That order was converted to non-hospitalization later in 2021 and Bizuneh was reportedly back to damaging vehicles a few months after he was released on that order.
Officials have said the state doesn’t currently have the ability to meet Bizuneh’s needs, which is leading to outcomes like this.
State law requires a hospitalization hearing take place no later than 15 days after a person who is held is found not competent to stand trial. Bizuneh was held for far longer than that because those involved in the case couldn’t agree on what to do with him.
Judge Kevin Griffin said at Friday’s hearing, “I think we can all agree that these cases are textbook examples of how never to handle these cases.”
Attorney Robert Backus, representing the state Department of Mental Health, reported the department does not agree that Bizuneh is someone in need of treatment and did not support the order of non-hospitalization. Backus reported it is the department’s position that Bizueneh is likely malingering, or exaggerating the symptoms of his mental illness in order to avoid the criminal charges he faces. Backus had psychologist Dr. James Huitt testify at Friday’s hearing where Huitt reported he supported the finding of malingering and would not have found Bizuneh incompetent to stand trial based on his observations and evaluations of Bizuneh.
At issue during the hearing was whether the department was a party to the proceeding, and could therefore essentially veto the non-hospitalization order, since all parties didn’t agree to it. Backus said the department believed it was a party for the hearing, albeit a limited one. Judge Griffin said if that were the case, the Legislature would likely have explicitly stated so in the law. The judge noted the department is allowed to appear and present witnesses, but did not find the department to be a party in the matter.
And with the state and defense reaching an agreement on the cases Bizuneh faced with the non-hospitalization order, the judge said he didn’t have much discretion to exercise.
It’s unclear what would have happened had the department been recognized as a party in the case and successfully discarded the non-hospitalization order. Judge Griffin asked whether the department was suggesting release of Bizuneh to the community without any order or oversight in place, since he’s been found incompetent to stand trial. Backus said that wasn’t the case and noted the state could seek another evaluation of Bizuneh to confirm whether he had returned to competency so that the charges against Bizuneh could move forward.
Bizuneh said he planned to make his way to Newport once released.
The judge said he would sign off on the order under the assumption that the department will participate in the order under its statutory obligations.
“It may well be that cases like this spur the Legislature to try to address the shortcomings and the holes in the mental health system when it crosses with the criminal justice system. And this is exactly where this case has landed, at this point,” the judge said.
To Bizuneh, Judge Griffin said, “There’s a lot of people in the community who are willing to help you. The best thing that you can do to avoid ending up back in custody quickly is to abide by this order.”
