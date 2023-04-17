BARRE — A Connecticut man accused of vandalizing vehicles across the state and assaulting officers has been released after he was found not competent to stand trial last year for a second time.

Micael S. Bizuneh, 34, of Hartford, Connecticut, was released Friday on an order of non-hospitalization. Bizuneh had been facing charges in Washington, Caledonia, Windham, Addison, Chittenden and Bennington counties alleging he had purposely damaged vehicles. Bizuneh also was accused of assaulting a police officer in Montpelier and a corrections officer at the prison in St. Johnsbury.

