BURLINGTON — The bishop of Burlington will be moving on to a new job.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington announced Monday that Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Christopher J. Coyne as Coadjutor Archbishop of Hartford.
Coyne will succeed Archbishop Leonard P. Blair in 2024 as Blaire turns 75, per church law. Blair has been in his role since December 2013.
Coyne will oversee a diocese of about half a million Catholics in the Hartford, New Haven, and Litchfield areas. He’s been Bishop of Burlington since 2014.
Coyne will begin his service in the Archdiocese of Hartford in October. Until then, he will serve as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Burlington. The Diocesan College of Consultors will then elect an administrator for the Diocese of Burlington until the Pope appoints a new bishop.
