WILLIAMSTOWN — Mike Shelden and his wife, Lisa Fowler, are the new owners of Billtown Roadhouse.
Shelden recently was employed at Hannaford's in Barre Town in the deli department. He has worked as the manager for FedEx in Manchester, New Hampshire, and owned a deli and auto detail business in Derby Line.
He bought the business in October and took over Jan. 1.
“I bought the bar and entertainment center when I decided if I’m going to work long hours, I might as well be working for myself,” Shelden said.
Chef Fred MacKenzie, best known for his food truck, Boppa’s Que, is the new head chef at Billtown. MacKenzie has more than doubled the size of the dinner menu to include a variety of steaks and seafood. He opened Boppa's Que to share his “knowledge, passion and love for food,” he said. MacKenzie specializes in barbecue and has developed his own brand of sauce.
According to Shelden, the pandemic was very hard on Billtown Roadhouse, but said he is optimistic the restaurant and entertainment venue has everything in place for a successful year.
“We are really looking forward to our first big weekend. We’ve got a bigger and better menu, great entertainment and a great chef,” Shelden said.
They are holding a “soft opening” of their bar, restaurant and entertainment center from Jan. 19-21.
The rock and alternative country band BorderStone is scheduled to play Saturday, Jan. 21. Tickets will be sold at the door.
A full, grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 28, when actor, producer, comedian and writer Rusty DeWees brings his brand of Vermont humor to the Williamstown stage. DeWees works regionally in Vermont, off-Broadway, in television and films. DeWees is best known for his one-man comedy show, “The Logger.”
Fowler suggests that anyone interested in the show should call and make a reservation, as she is expecting a sell-out crowd.
The new owners have added two pool tables and are offering entertainment every Saturday night. Some well-known bands scheduled are: Jester Jigs, covering everything from classic rock to blues; Exit 23, “good ol' Rock n Roll;” and Mirage, providing classic rock.
“For our soft opening, anyone who buys a dinner is eligible to win a free prime-rib dinner for two,” Shelden said.
You can find more information, including the revised menu, online on their Facebook page: The New Billtown Roadhouse.
