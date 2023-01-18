Billtown Roadhouse
From left, co-owner Mike Shelden, Chef Fred MacKenzie and co-owner Lisa Fowler lead the team at Billtown Roadhouse in Williamstown.

 Photo by Peter Cobb

WILLIAMSTOWN — Mike Shelden and his wife, Lisa Fowler, are the new owners of Billtown Roadhouse.

Shelden recently was employed at Hannaford's in Barre Town in the deli department. He has worked as the manager for FedEx in Manchester, New Hampshire, and owned a deli and auto detail business in Derby Line.

