Grounding Vermont teachers in Vermont’s racial history is among the topics coming before the Legislature this session.
Rep. Maida Townsend, D-South Burlington, introduced a bill last week that would make a three-credit course in African-American history one of the requirements for teacher licensure in Vermont.
“It’s tipping one’s toe in the ocean, but it’s a place to start,” Townsend said.
Townsend, a retired teacher and former president of the Vermont-NEA, said another retired teacher from her district suggested the bill and that it has been introduced in the House periodically since at least 2009.
“We are very much aware that implicit bias and outright racism are entrenched in our culture and need to be addressed,” she said. “Teachers are often asked to deal with one thing after another after another. ... This matter of racism, implicit or overt, is very much a part of our day.”
Townsend said racial issues can crop up in any class at any level, so it is important for educators across the board to have a background in the history of race.
“Bills rarely, if ever, stay in the same form in which they are introduced,” she said. “I’m hoping, at a minimum, it can foster dialogue this time around.”
Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA, said the statewide teacher’s union has focused on racial justice issues for several years and would welcome the bill as a positive move.
“We absolutely believe we need to make sure educators are prepared in this area, and I think this is one more step in that direction,” he said. “It’s work that our educators are willing to take on.”
Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland branch of the NAACP, said she welcomed the bill, but noted that if African-American history is taught properly, it would simply be a part of American history. Also, she said the historical experience of other groups needs to figure into discussions, as well.
“I think it’s a great path to be going down,” he said. “It’s a great way to start the conversation about requirements. ... We need to keep having the conversations. There are many ways to accomplish this goal and that could be one of them.
Tinney, an English teacher for 31 years, said solving racial issues in Vermont’s schools would be a large and ongoing task.
“This has been an issue for the last 400 years,” he said. “It’s important that we understand having one three-credit course is only one part of the preparation of educators to deal with this issue.”
